German NHL star Stützle has to take a hit



Ice hockey: Stützle is defeated with Ottawa against Pittsburgh

The small upward trend of young star Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL has stopped for the time being. The Canadians lost 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins after three wins in their last four games. Stützle (20), who has scored eight goals in 41 games this season, was on the ice for around 20 minutes. The Senators are third from bottom in the Eastern Conference with 12 wins.

Basketball: Doncic towers with 51 points in Mavericks win over Clippers

Basketball star Luka Doncic proved his tremendous value to the Dallas Mavericks after the departure of Kristaps Porzingis, scoring 51 points in the win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Slovenian has never had so many in the NBA. Hours after the Mavericks traded his partner of just over two years to the Washington Wizards on the final day of the transfer window, Doncic dominated Thursday night, amassing a stellar 28 points in the first quarter alone.







National player Maxi Kleber contributed eight points and nine rebounds in the fourth Mavericks win in a row. Isaiah Hartenstein came up with two points in six minutes for the Clippers.

The Mavericks drew closer to fourth-place Utah Jazz with the win in the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns meanwhile consolidated first place with a 131:107 against defending champion Milwaukee Bucks – also because pursuers Golden State Warriors surprisingly lost a second time in a row. Despite Steph Curry’s 35 points, the score against the New York Knicks was 114:116.

The Brooklyn Nets conceded their tenth loss in a row and lost to the Washington Wizards 112:113. The team previously parted ways with the Philadelphia 76ers from James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons, who has not yet played directly. Dennis Schröder has not played for his new team, the Houston Rockets, in their 120-139 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Schröder was traded by the Boston Celtics for his buddy Daniel Theis.



Basketball: Schröder and Theis swap NBA teams

The German national basketball players Dennis Schröder and Daniel Theis swap teams in the North American professional league NBA. As the Houston Rockets announced, Schröder will play for the Texans in the future, while Theis will return to the Boston Celtics.

For point guard Schröder, who is being traded to Houston along with Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando, the transfer is a sporting relegation. The Rockets are currently last in the Western Conference and the Celtics are seventh in the east. For the 28-year-old, who only moved to Boston from the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, Houston is the fourth NBA station in the past four years.

Theis (29) had already played for the Celtics from 2017 to March 2021. He was later unable to build on his performances on the east coast with the Chicago Bulls and the Rockets.

The most spectacular swap at the end of the NBA transfer period involved US star James Harden and Australian Ben Simmons. James Harden joins the Philadelphia 76ers with Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons will play for the New York team, which also has Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks in the NBA draft.







Football: Quarterback Rodgers Most Valuable Player of the NFL Main Round

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player for the fourth time in his career. The 38-year-old Green Bay Packers professional also won the MVP title last season and has now been honored again despite the controversy surrounding his missing corona vaccination. The NFL announced this three days before the Super Bowl.

The early exit of the Packers in the playoffs does not play a role in the selection for the most valuable player of the main round. In the regular season, the Packers, which also includes the German-American Equanimeous St. Brown in the squad, finished first in the NFC like last season, but then unexpectedly failed in their first playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers is only the second NFL player in history to have four MVP titles. The record holder is Peyton Manning with five.

