US sports compact Franz Wagner shines in Magic win in the NBA
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ice hockey: Draisaitl still on the play-off course – victory at “Krake” Grubauer
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has won an important win with his Edmonton Oilers in the race for the playoffs in the North American professional league NHL. The Canadians defeated their direct rival Seattle Kraken for the German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer 6:4 and extended the lead over their direct competitor to three points in the Pacific Division.
Draisaitl contributed three assists to the away win, including an ingenious backhand pass over two lines to Evander Kane, who finished with a shot into the angle to make it 5:3. For the Cologne native, it was assists number 58 to 60 this season. Kane excelled with a total of three goals, Connor McDavid had one goal and two assists and is the undisputed leader in the NHL scorer rankings with 134 points ahead of Draisaitl (104).
Grubauer was on the ice for Seattle at the beginning and parried seven of the ten shots on his goal. However, after 26:30 minutes the keeper had to come off the ice injured. Martin Jones came in for him.
Two points from Tim Stützle were not enough for the Ottawa Senators to win at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the 4:5 thriller after a penalty shootout, the 21-year-old striker contributed the goal to make it 2:1 and the assist to make it 3:4.
Nico Sturm recorded an assist in his San Jose Sharks’ 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Lukas Reichel’s Chicago Blackhawks also lost 4-2 at the Arizona Coyotes.
Basketball: Franz Wagner shines in Magic victory
Thanks in part to Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic got back on track in the NBA professional basketball league. In the 113:108 away win at the Los Angeles Clippers, the national player converted an important three-pointer 40 seconds before the end and ended up with 20 points. His brother Moritz was not used in LA, Orlando’s play-off chances remain slim as 13th in the east.
It looks much better for Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks. The Knicks celebrated their third win in a row with a 116:110 against the Denver Nuggets and thus consolidated fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Hartenstein had six points and nine rebounds against the West, who had already qualified for the playoffs.
Top scorer for the hosts was Jalen Brunson. After surviving a foot injury, the point guard led the Knicks to victory on Saturday (local time) with 24 points. The nuggets around two-time MVP Nikola Jokic suffered their fifth defeat in the past six games. Meanwhile, NBA champion Golden State Warriors conceded a 119:133 at the Memphis Grizzlies and thus the eleventh away bankruptcy in a row.
