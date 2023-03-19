Draisaitl contributed three assists to the away win, including an ingenious backhand pass over two lines to Evander Kane, who finished with a shot into the angle to make it 5:3. For the Cologne native, it was assists number 58 to 60 this season. Kane excelled with a total of three goals, Connor McDavid had one goal and two assists and is the undisputed leader in the NHL scorer rankings with 134 points ahead of Draisaitl (104).