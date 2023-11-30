His third goal of the season in one of the most famous sports arenas in the world was not enough to win for Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings. At Madison Square Garden in New York, the team lost 2-3 to the Rangers on Wednesday evening (local time). Seider made it 1-1 with a clever shot from distance, and just 23 seconds later the guests even took the lead thanks to Robby Fabbri’s goal. In the final third, however, only the Rangers scored and completed the end of the Red Wings’ small winning streak with three previous wins.