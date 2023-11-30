Wagner brothers expand NBA series with Orlando
The Orlando Magic continue to extend their impressive winning streak in the NBA: The team of basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner achieved their eighth win in a row with a 139:120 win against the Washington Wizards. The franchise last achieved this in the 2010/11 season. The team record is nine successful games in a row.
The outstanding player on the floor against Washington was once again Franz Wagner, who scored 31 points. Moritz Wagner, as an important role player, delivered eleven points. “The German discipline helps me a little to stay on the ground,” said Franz Wagner: “After a game like that, not to think that everything is great and it will continue like this. But to continue to work on yourself and not look too far ahead.”
There are a lot of distractions, especially when you’re playing well, he added. “Where I come from helps me a lot, not knowing everything and not always being interested in it and being able to filter a little. To live my life and play well,” said Franz Wagner. The goal with the team is to be even stronger at the end of the season. Then it’s about the play-offs.
Dennis Schröder would also like to play the championship round with the Toronto Raptors. With a 112:105 win against the Phoenix Suns, the Canadians achieved their ninth win in their 19th game. Schröder only scored eight points, but was fully there in the exciting final phase and impressed with twelve assists. Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers also celebrated a 131:117 win over the Sacramento Kings, to which the German center contributed five points.
NHL: Seider goal in Madison Square Garden is not enough
His third goal of the season in one of the most famous sports arenas in the world was not enough to win for Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings. At Madison Square Garden in New York, the team lost 2-3 to the Rangers on Wednesday evening (local time). Seider made it 1-1 with a clever shot from distance, and just 23 seconds later the guests even took the lead thanks to Robby Fabbri’s goal. In the final third, however, only the Rangers scored and completed the end of the Red Wings’ small winning streak with three previous wins.
NBA: Dallas Mavericks before ownership change
The sale of the majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks is as good as sealed. According to US media reports, club owner Mark Cuban and the Adelson family of entrepreneurs have agreed on a price of 3.5 billion US dollars (approx. 3.2 million euros). The operators of the Las Vegas Sands casino resort would formally take control of the NBA franchise. The deal should be completed by the end of the year.
“The Adelson and Dumont families have entered into binding purchase agreements,” it said in a statement. “The families aim to complete the transaction by the end of the year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the approval of the NBA Board of Governors.”
Cuban, a passionate basketball fan and friend of former Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki, acquired the majority stake in January 2000 for $285 million. The 65-year-old will reportedly retain operational control of the team. The Mavericks won their only NBA championship to date in 2011, led by Nowitzki.
