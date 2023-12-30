Franz Wagner excelled with 32 points against the Knicks
Basketball world champion Franz Wagner continues to be in top form in the fight for the NBA play-off places. With an outstanding 32 points, the Berlin Orlando Magic led to an important 117:108 victory over the New York Knicks, for whom Isiah Hartenstein scored seven points. Wagner's brother Moritz contributed another seven points.
“We have done many things better in the last few games – it is an important phase of the season,” said Franz Wagner after his best performance of the season in terms of points: “We want to work on the things that define us as a team and take the next steps .” Orlando is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, New York is seventh.
Wagner's national team colleague Daniel Theis also celebrated his next victory with the Los Angeles Clippers. In the 117:106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the 31-year-old scored five points and two rebounds in 13 minutes for the Clippers, who are fourth in the Western Conference.
Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors, however, had to accept a narrow 118:120 defeat against top team Boston Celtics. The national team captain had 15 points and nine assists. The Raptors, for whom it was their fourth defeat in the last five games, are already well behind in the play-off race as twelfth in the East.
Seider is keeping up with Detroit's wild card spots in the NHL
The Detroit Red Wings led by German national ice hockey player Moritz Seider have achieved an important victory in the fight for the playoffs in the NHL. On Friday (local time) the Red Wings defeated the Nashville Predators at home 5:4 (2:1, 0:2, 2:1) after overtime. Lucas Raymond scored the winning goal for Detroit after two minutes of extra time.
For Detroit it was the second win from the last eight games in the North American Ice Hockey League. The Red Wings are only in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference, but with 38 points they are only two points away from the final wildcard spot. Seider remained on the ice without a scorer in 23 minutes against the Predators.
The other two German players who were active on Friday (local time) suffered a defeat with their teams: Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators had to defeat the New Jersey Devils at home with 2:6 (1:2, 0:2, 1: 2) admit defeat, Lukas Reichel lost with the Chicago Blackhawks away against the Dallas Stars 4:5 (2:1, 0:2, 2:1) after extra time. Both remained without a goal.
