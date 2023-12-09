NBA: Franz Wagner excels – Schröder loses
Basketball world champion Franz Wagner led the Orlando Magic back to success in the NBA with a strong performance. The Berliner was the best scorer of the game with 27 points in the clear 123:91 win against the Detroit Pistons. After two defeats in a row, Orlando achieved its 15th win of the season. Brother Moritz Wagner remained pale with four points and five rebounds.
After a series of nine wins in a row (a franchise record), the Magic are in a strong position in tied second place in the Eastern Conference. Things look different with the Toronto Raptors around national team captain Dennis Schröder.
The Canadians lost at the Charlotte Hornets 116-119, suffering their third defeat in a row and their fifth in their last six games. Schröder disappointed with only seven points.
Things went better for the Los Angeles Clippers, where German center Daniel Theis did not play due to illness. Led by superstar Kawhi Leonard (41 points), the Californians achieved their eleventh win of the season after ten defeats with a 117:103 win over the Utah Jazz.
Isaiah Hartenstein (five points) lost with the New York Knicks to record champions Boston Celtics 123:133. The San Antonio Spurs suffered their 16th defeat in a row at 112:121 against the Chicago Bulls despite a furious double-double from young star Victor Wembanyama (21 points, 20 rebounds) – a negative franchise record.
Leon Draisaitl scores: Edmonton continues NHL winning streak
Thanks also to German ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers are continuing their winning streak in the NHL. On Friday (local time) the Oilers won 4:3 (1:0, 2:3, 1:0) against the Minnesota Wild and achieved their sixth win in a row in the North American ice hockey league. Draisaitl was there with a goal and an assist.
Draisaitl equalized 3-3 on the power play at the end of the second period. One and a half minutes before the end of the game, the Cologne native served Evan Bouchard in the power play, who scored the winning goal. This was the sixth time this season that Draisaitl managed at least one goal and one assist in a game.
After a weak start to the season and the hiring of Kris Knoblauch as the new head coach, things have been going very well for the Oilers recently. No team in the NHL currently has a longer winning streak. With 22 points, the Oilers are still six points away from the wild card places in the Western Conference.
