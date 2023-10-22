The New Orleans Saints carelessly gave up on a comeback in the NFL and lost their home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 24:31. In the final quarter, the hosts had temporarily made up a 15-point deficit and then missed another touchdown in their last attack because Foster Moreau dropped a pass from quarterback Derek Carr completely unchallenged. The Jaguars were then able to run out the clock and celebrate their fifth win in their seventh game of the season.