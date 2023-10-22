Draisaitl and Oilers continue NHL false start
National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have continued their false start in the North American NHL. In the Canadian duel against the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers lost 2:3 after overtime and suffered their fourth defeat in the fifth game of the season.
Draisaitl was at least able to improve his personal season record, recorded two assists and now has nine scorer points (four goals, five assists).
Vice world champion John-Jason Peterka, on the other hand, celebrated his second win of the season with the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabers won 3-1 against the New York Islanders. Peterka remained without a scorer point.
There was also nothing to gain for Lukas Reichel, who lost 3:5 with the Chicago Blackhawks against Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Exceptional talent Connor Bedard took the lead with his first shot in his home debut for Chicago, but there wasn’t much after that.
Goalie Philipp Grubauer lost 1:4 with Seattle Kraken against the New York Rangers, in the fourth defeat in the sixth game the Rosenheimer fended off 27 shots. National player Nico Sturm remained winless again with the San Jose Sharks. In the 1:5 defeat against the Nashville Predators, the Californians, who were rebuilding, suffered their fifth defeat in their fifth game.
Moritz Seider had already won the NHL duel with Tim Stützle on Saturday evening German time. Defender Seider and the Detroit Red Wings defeated Stützle’s Ottawa Senators 5-2 and also shone offensively with two assists in their fourth win in a row.
Former Gladbacher Bradley ends his career with defeat
The 151-time US soccer international and former Gladbach Bundesliga professional Michael Bradley ended his career with a defeat. At the end of the regular season in the North American Major League Soccer (MLS), the 36-year-old and his Toronto FC lost 2-0 against Orlando City. Toronto missed the play-offs.
Bradley, Toronto’s record player with 307 games, announced shortly before the game that he was retiring from sports. “Over the last ten years I have shed blood, sweat and tears to make this club the best it can be,” said Bradley, who won the league title with the club in 2016/17.
From 2008 to 2011, Bradley played 81 Bundesliga games for Gladbach, scoring eleven goals. In Europe he also played for AS Roma, among others.
Saints comeback comes too late – Jaguars extend winning streak in NFL
The New Orleans Saints carelessly gave up on a comeback in the NFL and lost their home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 24:31. In the final quarter, the hosts had temporarily made up a 15-point deficit and then missed another touchdown in their last attack because Foster Moreau dropped a pass from quarterback Derek Carr completely unchallenged. The Jaguars were then able to run out the clock and celebrate their fifth win in their seventh game of the season.
Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence played despite a knee injury and had a touchdown pass and 59 yards on his own runs. None of his teammates had more. “I ran more than I normally run,” Lawrence said. “Four wins in a row feels extremely good.” Travis Etienne also played a big part in his team’s success with two touchdowns after runs.
“It was nerve-wracking, but we trust them. They did a great job,” pass receiver Christian Kirk said of the defense holding off the Saints’ final efforts. Kirk had a touchdown of his own. “To have four wins against very good teams is really great for us.”
The Saints had the most effective offensive series of the game when they scored their second touchdown with three passes for a total of 53 yards in just 51 seconds. But quarterback Carr was again visibly frustrated on the sidelines, and the mood in New Orleans seemed extremely tense. Carr is playing his first season with the Saints after moving from the Las Vegas Raiders.
