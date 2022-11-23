National hockey player JJ Peterka has scored his fourth goal in the NHL while helping the Buffalo Sabers to a resounding win over the Montréal Canadiens. Peterka scored 7-2 on Tuesday evening (local time) to quickly make it 2-0. Rasmus Dahlin had previously scored, and Alex Tuch made it 3-0 after just 2:13 minutes. Only once in Sabers history have the first three goals in a game come earlier. The Canadiens’ first goal from Cole Caufield after less than three minutes played added to the entertaining early stages of the game. Man of the match was Jeff Skinner with two goals and three assists.