First NBA win of the season for Hartenstein, Franz Wagner loses again



Basketball: First NBA win of the season for Hartenstein, Franz Wagner loses again

Isaiah Hartenstein got his first win with the New York Knicks in the NBA’s second game of the season. On Friday (local time) the German center won the home game against the Detroit Pistons with the Knicks with 130:106 (72:52).



The hosts dominated the first half, scored 72 points there and were already 20 points apart in the second quarter. Hartenstein marked six points and grabbed the most of any player in the game with eleven rebounds.

Franz Wagner, on the other hand, has to wait for the first sense of achievement with the Orlando Magic. The Florida franchise also lost its second game, losing 98-108 (54-50) away to the Atlanta Hawks. In the closing stages of the game Orlando conceded a 0:8 run. Franz Wagner had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals, his brother Moritz Wagner was not in the squad again due to an ankle injury. At Atlanta, young star Trae Young scored every one of his 25 points after the break.







The Denver Nuggets hijacked a 128-123 (70-52) away win at the Golden State Warriors and inflicted the reigning champions’ first loss of the season. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic scored the 77th triple-double of his NBA career with 26 points, twelve rebounds and ten assists. Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 (62-70) win over the Houston Rockets. In the third quarter alone, Morant had 19 points when the 23-year-old hit his first seven shots from the field.

Ice hockey: Philipp Grubauer scores his second win of the season in the NHL with Seattle

German NHL goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer scored his second win with the Seattle Kraken in the sixth game of the North American ice hockey season. On Friday (local time), Seattle won 3-2 (0-0, 2-1, 1-1) at the Colorado Avalanche, Grubauer’s former team, which the native of Rosenheim left for Seattle in 2021.

Grubauer parried 17 of the 19 shots on goal, but had to leave the ice ten minutes before the end of the game due to injury. The Kraken did not provide any further information about the goalie’s injury. Shortly thereafter, Karson Kuhlman scored Seattle’s winning goal to make it 3-2. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann were successful for the guests in the second third.

Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings were beaten away by the Chicago Blackhawks 3:4 (2:0, 1:1, 0:2) after extra time. The best league newcomer of the past season was on the ice for almost 26 minutes and did not score any points. The Red Wings went into the third period with a 3-1 lead, but conceded two goals there. In overtime, Max Domi scored for the Blackhawks two minutes into Chicago’s win.

