US sports compact



First loss for Sturm and Colorado in playoffs



Nico Storm.

Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Hockey: Storm and Colorado’s first playoff loss in NHL

The Colorado Avalanche conceded the equalizer in the second round of the NHL playoffs. In the semi-final series of the Western Conference against the St. Louis Blues, the team with Nico Sturm from Augsburg lost 4-1 at home on Thursday evening (local time). For the Avalanche, the best team in the main round in the west of the strongest ice hockey league in the world, two goals by David Perron and goals by Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad sealed the first playoff defeat of the season. The score is now 1-1 ahead of the upcoming away games in St. Louis on Saturday and Monday.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





Previously, defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning also won the second away game at the favorite Florida Panthers and, after the 2-1 win, is going into the two upcoming home games with a 2-0 lead behind them. The Panthers were the best NHL team in the main round with 58 wins. Ross Colton scored the winning goal for the visitors with 3.8 seconds remaining. Four achievements are required to progress.







Basketball: Theis and Celtics fight back

National basketball player Daniel Theis and the Boston Celtics hit back in the conference finals of the North American professional league NBA. The Celtics won the second game of the best-of-seven series at the Miami Heat on Friday night 127-102 and tied 1-1.

Theis scored two points in just over six minutes, with others bearing most of the burden. Marcus Smart, who had missed the first duel, was the outstanding man with 24 points, nine rebounds and twelve assists. Al Horford (10 points) had also returned from the Corona protocol. Game three follows on Sunday night.

The Celtics benefited from the return of their regular players Marcus Smart and Al Horford, who were injured or missed the game on Tuesday evening due to a positive corona test. Smart had 24 points, twelve assists and nine rebounds and, like Horford, also helped with a block. “I felt bad that I couldn’t be there for my comrades and go into battle with them, but I needed to regenerate,” Smart said on US television. “We know what it takes. It’s going to take everything.” Jayson Tatum had 27 points for the Celtics versus Jaylen Brown’s 24.

The best pitcher of the game was Heat pro Jimmy Butler with 29 points. Theis only came onto the floor in the middle of the last quarter and booked a dunk in six minutes.

(RP/SID/dpa)