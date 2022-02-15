US sports compact



Failed NBA debut for Dennis Schröder



Basketball: Failed debut for Schröder – Wagner strong

Basketball star Dennis Schröder experienced a debacle on his debut for the Houston Rockets. The Texans went down in the NBA 101-135 at Utah Jazz and conceded their ninth loss in the last ten games. Schröder, who was traded to Houston by record champions Boston Celtics four days ago, only had four points in 18 minutes of play.

Houston, which Schröder’s national team colleague Daniel Theis traded to Boston, is bottom of the table in the Western Conference of the North American professional league.

The Orlando Magic around young star Franz Wagner are also stuck deep in the basement of the NBA. The Florida team conceded their third loss in a row with the 111:121 at the Denver Nuggets. But Wagner convinced with a strong 26 points and eight rebounds. His older brother Moritz was injured again.

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-104. The 23-year-old recorded nine points.







Ice hockey: Next victory for the Oilers – Draisaitl goes empty-handed

The Edmonton Oilers around ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl have also won their second game in the North American professional league NHL after coach Dave Tippett was kicked out. The Canadians beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0, forward Draisaitl didn’t score a point, but is still at the top of the points rankings. Already on Tuesday evening (local time) the Oilers will continue with the Los Angeles Kings.



For Moritz Seider it was a defeat in the German duel with Nico Sturm. The defender conceded a 4:7 with the Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild, Seider got his assists number 28 and 29. Sturm didn’t score a point.

Minnesota is in a playoff spot second in the Central Division in the west, Edmonton is two points off the last wildcard ticket, and Detroit is seven in the east.

