The Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with their coach Mike Budenholzer a week after the surprisingly early playoff end in the NBA. As the best team of the main round announced on Thursday, the time together is over after five years. Budenholzer had led the team around their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo to the championship two years ago, but as a top-seeded team in the first round of the playoffs this season, they failed with just one win in five games at the Miami Heat, who only played in the Eastern Conference Number eight were set.