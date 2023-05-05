Basketball: Schröder clearly loses with the Lakers
The Warriors sank 21 threes, Klay Thompson (8) and superstar Stephen Curry (3), known as the “Splash Brothers”, provided eleven. Thompson was also the top scorer of the evening with 30 points, LeBron James had 23 points on the Lakers side, Anthony Davis (11) and national team captain Schröder (4) remained below their potential.
Golden State scored 41 points in the second quarter and 43 in the third, going into the final period at 110-80, it was pretty much over. “When they had that run before halftime, the game kind of slipped out of our hands,” Davis said. “We need to make adjustments for game three,” James explained. It continues on Saturday and Monday with two games in LA
Hockey: Kraken concede equalization in NHL playoffs
National goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer conceded the equalizer with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL playoffs against the Dallas Stars. In game two of the best-of-seven series, the Kraken lost 4-2 to the hosts on Thursday evening (local time). Grubauer parried 33 of the 37 shots on his goal, but was unable to avoid defeat. Both teams now need three more wins on their way to the Western Conference Finals. Game three is Monday night in Seattle.
The Florida Panthers had previously won their second game against the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 and are leading 2-0 in the Eastern Conference series. The Panthers were already 2-0 down. After the goal, the surprise team took the lead with two goals within 47 seconds and has a clear advantage before the two upcoming home games.
Basketball: Sabally on sister duel in WNBA: “Really touches me”
National basketball player Satou Sabally is proud that her sister Nyara is also active in the women’s professional league WNBA this season. “I’m really looking forward to the duels. We are both from Germany and Gambia, the fact that we both made it into the top league in the world speaks volumes for our family and how we were raised. That really touches me,” said the 25-year-old on Thursday in a round with journalists before the first friendlies before the new season.
Satou Sabally is entering her fourth season as a Dallas Wings player. Her sister Nyara, who is two years her junior, is playing for the New York Liberty for the first time. She was drafted by the team in 2022 and missed last season to fully recover from a knee injury. When asked who wins in 1-1 duels, Satou Sabally replies: “I win them. But I have to say that too.”
The season in the WNBA begins on May 19th. The Sabally sisters’ first duel will come on June 11 when the Dallas Wings take on the Liberty in Brooklyn.
Basketball: Bucks separate from coach Budenholzer
The Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with their coach Mike Budenholzer a week after the surprisingly early playoff end in the NBA. As the best team of the main round announced on Thursday, the time together is over after five years. Budenholzer had led the team around their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo to the championship two years ago, but as a top-seeded team in the first round of the playoffs this season, they failed with just one win in five games at the Miami Heat, who only played in the Eastern Conference Number eight were set.
Football: NFL in the sights of the US judiciary
The National Football League (NFL) has come under the scrutiny of US justice after ongoing allegations and lawsuits alleging abuse and discrimination. In the US states of New York and California, Attorneys General Letitia James and Rob Bonta said they were jointly investigating the multi-billion dollar sports organization.
The focus of the investigations is the workplace culture in the NFL offices and on the teams, which has come under scrutiny several times. James and Bonta also want to investigate whether violations of the principles of equal pay for men and women and other anti-discrimination regulations prescribed by federal and state laws have been committed at the NFL and its immediate affiliates.
#sports #compact #Equalization #quarterfinals #Schröder #loses #Lakers
Leave a Reply