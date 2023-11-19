Tim Stützle achieved their second win with the Ottawa Senators in the second game in Sweden. The Senators beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 (0-0, 0-1, 1-0) after a penalty shootout. Stützle missed his penalty, but his teammate Josh Harris was the only one to score in the shootout and gave Ottawa its eighth win in the 15th game of the season. A total of four games in the North American league will take place in Stockholm as part of the NHL Global Series.