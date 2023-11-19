NBA: Eighth defeat in a row for Wembanyama
Young basketball star Victor Wembanyama is still not getting going with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. Despite a double-double from the 19-year-old Frenchman, the Spurs lost their eighth game in a row at 108:120 against the Memphis Grizzlies and are now in last place in the Western Conference with just three wins from 13 games.
Even a temporary lead of 19 points didn’t help San Antonio end the series of bankruptcies. Wembanyama, who recorded 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and eight strong blocks, remained with his team for almost 5:30 minutes in the final quarter without a basket and gave up 14:33.
However, Isaiah Hartenstein was able to celebrate his third win in a row with his New York Knicks. In the 122:108 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the German center came off the bench and scored four points and seven rebounds.
The Milwaukee Bucks with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shone with 40 points and 15 rebounds, won the top duel against the Dallas Mavericks without national player Maximilian Kleber, who injured his toe, with 132:125. Even the strong performances from Luka Doncic (35 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists) and Kyrie Irving (39 points) were not enough for the Mavs; both teams now have a record of 9:4.
Draisaitl’s Edmonton Oilers’ short NHL winning run over
After three wins in a row, the Edmonton Oilers led by German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl have lost another game in the NHL. On Saturday (local time) the Oilers lost 4:6 (2:1, 1:1, 1:4) to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was also the first defeat for the Canadian team under new head coach Kris Knoblauch, who had replaced the released Jay Woodcroft a few days ago.
The Oilers scored the first two goals of the game and took a 3-2 lead into the final period, but conceded four goals there. Draisaitl remained without a scorer point in a game for the sixth time this season, and co-star Connor McDavid was also without a goal. With only five wins after 16 games this season, the Oilers are currently in third-to-last place in the Western Conference.
Tim Stützle achieved their second win with the Ottawa Senators in the second game in Sweden. The Senators beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 (0-0, 0-1, 1-0) after a penalty shootout. Stützle missed his penalty, but his teammate Josh Harris was the only one to score in the shootout and gave Ottawa its eighth win in the 15th game of the season. A total of four games in the North American league will take place in Stockholm as part of the NHL Global Series.
Philipp Grubauer also left the ice with a win on Saturday (local time): The German goalkeeper scored a 4:3 (0:1, 2:1, 2:1) away win with the Seattle Kraken against the Vancouver Canucks, Grubauer saved 21 of the 24 shots on goal. For Seattle it was the second success in a row.
