In addition to the San Francisco 49ers (30:7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers), the Green Bay Packers also made a good impression on the first day of the game with a 28:20 against the Chicago Bears. Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers’ quarterback successor, had three touchdown passes. Rodgers will play his first NFL game in the new jersey with the New York Jets on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Bills. The Miami Dolphins with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prevailed 36:34 at the Los Angeles Chargers.