Eagles start NFL season with victory, 49ers and Packers look good
Super Bowl participant Philadelphia Eagles started the new NFL season with a win. At the New England Patriots, the football team around quarterback Jalen Hurts scored 25:20 on Sunday. Defending champion Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly lost at home against the Detroit Lions (20:21) in the opener on Thursday.
In addition to the San Francisco 49ers (30:7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers), the Green Bay Packers also made a good impression on the first day of the game with a 28:20 against the Chicago Bears. Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers’ quarterback successor, had three touchdown passes. Rodgers will play his first NFL game in the new jersey with the New York Jets on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Bills. The Miami Dolphins with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prevailed 36:34 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
The season also started with success for Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart. His Las Vegas Raiders scored 17:16 against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders gave new Broncos coach Sean Payton a good start as quarterback Russell Wilson’s boss.
