The Philadelphia Eagles also won the third game of the season in the NFL and strengthened their claims to return to the Super Bowl. The team won 25:11 against the previously unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday evening (local time). In addition to his touchdown pass and a self-scored touchdown, quarterback Jalen Hurts also allowed two passes intercepted by the Bucs defense. Because running back DeVonta Smith had a very strong evening with 130 yards of space, the Eagles were in control of the game throughout. Only the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers are still undefeated.