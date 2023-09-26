Eagles remain undefeated in NFL – Bengals get first win of the season
The Philadelphia Eagles also won the third game of the season in the NFL and strengthened their claims to return to the Super Bowl. The team won 25:11 against the previously unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday evening (local time). In addition to his touchdown pass and a self-scored touchdown, quarterback Jalen Hurts also allowed two passes intercepted by the Bucs defense. Because running back DeVonta Smith had a very strong evening with 130 yards of space, the Eagles were in control of the game throughout. Only the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers are still undefeated.
“He is a great player. “He’s developed a lot,” Hurts praised his teammate Smith in an ESPN interview. “It’s about how we play. We found a way to do our job and win.”
The Cincinnati Bengals ended their series of bankruptcies in the second Monday encounter and won 19:16 against the Los Angeles Rams. In the rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago, kicker Evan McPherson was the player with the most points on the field with four converted field goals and an extra point. The ailing quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t throw a touchdown pass. He wasn’t at fault for an interception; Rams defender Ahkello Witherspoon was just too good in the scene. Bengals pass receiver Ja’Marr Chase had his best game of the season, catching 12 passes for a total of 141 yards.
#sports #compact #Eagles #remain #undefeated #NFL #Bengals #win #season