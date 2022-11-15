US sports compact



Eagles suffer first loss of the season



Washington Commanders’ Jamin Davis stops running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





Basketball: Wagner cannot prevent Magic defeat despite 23 points

23 points from Franz Wagner were not enough for the Orlando Magic to win against the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. At 105:112 on Monday (local time), the ball losses were particularly painful and numerous for the hosts. “If you pass the ball 22 times and get 21 points because of it, that says it all. We have to stop that,” said Wagner after his team’s tenth defeat of the season. “They live from such simple mistakes, that’s how you lose these games.” The Hornets had previously lost eight games in a row. LaMelo Ball was only making his second appearance from injury and had 17 points.



Photo: dpa/-





Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are still in good form. Last season’s finalist recorded the seventh win in a row in a 126:122 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. At one point, the Celtics were 15 points behind, but came back in time with a strong final quarter.







Football: The Eagles’ winning streak ended

The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ winning streak in the NFL. In Philadelphia on Monday (local time), the Commanders won 32:21 against the previously only undefeated team in the league. With Taylor Heinicke as quarterback, the guests benefited above all from three turnovers by the Eagles – as many as in the previous eight games combined. Heinicke didn’t have a touchdown and made an interception himself, but in the end he was able to celebrate his fifth win in ten games.

The Eagles, on the other hand, have shed their status as the best team in the NFL and now share a top record of eight wins and one loss with the Minnesota Vikings. In the strong NFC East, the team is still the leader ahead of the New York Giants, who have seven wins and two losses. Washington improved their playoff chances with the win and are only slightly behind the last wildcard spot.

Ice hockey: Two support assists are not enough for senators

Two assists by the German ice hockey pro Tim Stützle were not enough: The Ottawa Senators suffered another defeat in the North American professional league NHL and remain penultimate in the Eastern Conference. The 20-year-old German striker already recorded his number nine and ten assists in the 15th game of the season in a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders.

Goalkeeper Thomas Greiss was without a game in his St. Louis Blues’ 3-2 win, as was Lukas Reichel for the Chicago Blackhawks in their 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Born in Nuremberg, Reichel is currently trying to get into the Blackhawks’ farm team, the Rockford IceHogs, for a place in the NHL.

