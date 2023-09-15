NFL: Philadelphia keeps a clean slate
Last year’s finalist Philadelphia Eagles got off to a flawless start in the US football league NFL. The Eagles defeated the still winless Minnesota Vikings 34:28 and thus celebrated their second success in the second game. After an initial 3:7 deficit, Philadelphia turned the game around, primarily through a strong running game; running back D’Andre Swift alone managed 175 yards and scored a touchdown.
“We were really happy that we were able to impose our will and as the game went on you could feel it building up,” star player Jason Kelce said. “We know there are things we still need to improve. We had a lot of opportunities offensively and need to score more points. The game shouldn’t have been so close.” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins impressed with four touchdown passes.
NFL: Rodgers has had surgery
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery on Wednesday after tearing his Achilles tendon. This emerges from a story published on Instagram on Thursday evening (local time) by the star footballer of the New York Jets. In it, the 39-year-old reported that the operation the day before had gone well and thanked his doctor for putting him “on the right path to recovery.” Rodgers captioned the post with a photo of himself in a hospital bed. On Wednesday he spoke for his new team for the first time since the injury in the first game of the season and indicated his desire for a comeback.
Because of his age, there had recently been speculation that Rodgers could possibly end his career. He had just moved from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets before this season, making the team a Super Bowl contender. Jets coach Robert Saleh had already said he would be shocked if Rodgers didn’t make a comeback and ended his career in such a sad way. In the win against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers had only been on the field for four plays before he was knocked to the ground in accordance with the rules and tore his Achilles tendon. Given his type of injury, experts expect him to be out of action for nine to twelve months.
#sports #compact #Eagles #celebrate #win #game
Leave a Reply