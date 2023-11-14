Dramatic end to NFL game between Bills and Broncos
The Buffalo Bills gave up a victory with hair-raising mistakes and suffered their fifth defeat of the season in the NFL. In front of their own fans there was a 22:24 against the Denver Broncos, who took the lead for the last time with a field goal as the clock was running out. Previously, kicker Wil Lutz had shot an attempt from 41 yards to the right of the post. But because the Bills had twelve defensive players on the field instead of the allowed eleven, there was a second chance for the Broncos from 36 yards. This attempt worked.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen made two bad passes and only found a teammate on 15 of 26 attempts. His counterpart at the Broncos, Russell Wilson, delivered a better performance. “The boys were tireless. We believe in ourselves and who we are. We had so many great scenes today. Josh is a great quarterback. But we just didn’t stop fighting,” Wilson told ESPN. He had two touchdown passes and completed 24 of 29 pass attempts.
Shortly before the decisive kick, seconds before the end, the Bills had received a penalty and gave the Broncos the chance for the field goal in the first place. After a strong defensive effort, Wilson had to throw a desperation pass. However, a Bills defender hindered Wilson’s teammate’s unsuccessful attempt to catch the ball, and the penalty gave the visitors a chance to win. The Bills committed a total of four turnovers and were primarily responsible for the defeat.
On Sunday, five NFL games had already ended with a field goal when the clock was running out – a record in the National Football League.
Weak Schröder wins with Raptors after comeback
Despite major problems with world champion Dennis Schröder, the Toronto Raptors celebrated a comeback victory in the NBA professional basketball league. After a 23-point deficit, the Canadians celebrated a 111:107 win over the Washington Wizards and now have a 5:5 record.
Schröder didn’t find his shot all evening. The national team captain only hit one of twelve attempts from the field, failed four times from the three-point line and ultimately scored four points. At least the Braunschweiger managed six assists.
The fact that it was enough for Toronto was largely thanks to Pascal Siakam. The forward recorded his season-best 39 points and eleven assists – a double-double. On the other hand, Kyle Kuzma’s 34 points ultimately didn’t help the Wizards. Washington led 107-95 with 5:47 minutes left, but didn’t hit a shot after that.
Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks lost 98:114 to the Boston Celtics. The center came off the bench and had three points and three rebounds in 15 minutes. Jayson Tatum led the record champions to victory, scoring 17 of his 35 points in the last quarter.
Four scorer points from Draisaitl: Oilers win with new coach
Prepared three goals, scored one himself: National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl ensured a successful debut for coach Kris Knoblauch in the 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers with his best performance in weeks. Against the New York Islanders, the previously disappointing Oilers were behind on Monday evening (local time) after just 40 seconds before Draisaitl equalized with his sixth goal of the season before the end of the first period. In the final period of the game, which had been open for a long time, he set up the further goals from Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Evander Kane, which made the first home win of the season perfect.
The Oilers had parted ways with coach Jay Woodcroft the day before after just four wins from 14 games. Before the season, the team was considered a candidate to win the Stanley Cup, and Draisaitl himself and his teammates thought they were ready for it. Before the game, the Cologne native said, referring to the coach’s dismissal: “It’s up to us to be better.”
