The Buffalo Bills gave up a victory with hair-raising mistakes and suffered their fifth defeat of the season in the NFL. In front of their own fans there was a 22:24 against the Denver Broncos, who took the lead for the last time with a field goal as the clock was running out. Previously, kicker Wil Lutz had shot an attempt from 41 yards to the right of the post. But because the Bills had twelve defensive players on the field instead of the allowed eleven, there was a second chance for the Broncos from 36 yards. This attempt worked.