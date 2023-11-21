After Draisaitl’s assist, Connor McDavid shot the Oilers into the lead, and Evander Kane added his eighth goal of the season. The hosts equalized in the first half before McDavid took the lead with his second goal. But then only the hosts scored – and thus took their sixth win from the last seven games. For the team from Edmonton, which started the season with title ambitions, it was already the 11th defeat in the regular season in the 17th game of the season. Only one team in the NHL has lost more times.