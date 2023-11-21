Ice hockey: Draisaitl’s Oilers lose for the second time under new coach
National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl lost a 2-0 lead with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL and suffered another defeat at the Florida Panthers. The 3:5 on Monday evening (local time) was the second defeat under new coach Kris Knoblauch, who lost half of his games on the bench. In the 4:6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Edmonton had already given up a 2-0 lead and suffered its first defeat since the coaching change.
After Draisaitl’s assist, Connor McDavid shot the Oilers into the lead, and Evander Kane added his eighth goal of the season. The hosts equalized in the first half before McDavid took the lead with his second goal. But then only the hosts scored – and thus took their sixth win from the last seven games. For the team from Edmonton, which started the season with title ambitions, it was already the 11th defeat in the regular season in the 17th game of the season. Only one team in the NHL has lost more times.
Football: Eagles win first duel against Chiefs since the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles won their first meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs since their defeat in the Super Bowl and consolidated their status as the strongest team in the NFL. The team around quarterback Jalen Hurts won 21:17 against the Chiefs on Monday evening, recording their ninth win in the tenth game of the season. Kansas City, led by stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, lost for the second time.
Hurts spoke to ESPN about a “very close game with two teams that gave everything.” In the first half, the Eagles’ defense kept the team in the game. “This league is all about finding a way to win. Whether it’s an ugly win or not doesn’t matter.”
With a touchdown from Kelce and a field goal within 105 seconds, the Chiefs pulled away from the Eagles by ten points just before halftime. After the break, Mahomes’ offense didn’t do much. In addition to the two turnovers just before the Eagles end zone, the most painful thing was an incomplete pass that Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t catch.
Quarterback Hurts scored two touchdowns for the Eagles, and DeVonta Smith also played a big part in the success with six caught passes for 99 yards.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February 38:35.
Basketball: Theis impressed for the Clippers in the second game
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis showed an outstanding performance in the second game for his new NBA club Los Angeles Clippers. With 19 points, seven rebounds and a shooting rate of 80 percent, the German center played a major role in the 124:99 away win against the San Antonio Spurs led by young star Victor Wembanyama and celebrated his second success in the second game with the Californians after his arrival.
Theis had his contract with the Indiana Pacers terminated last week; he was sidelined in Indiana. The star-studded Clippers are Theis’ fifth stop in the North American professional league. After a weak start to the season, the Californians have five wins and seven defeats.
Meanwhile, the Spurs around the exceptional French talent Wembanyama are deep in crisis. The defeat against the Clippers was the ninth in a row, Wembanyama only managed nine points for the bottom team in the Western Conference.
