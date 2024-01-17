In the Western Conference, the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, the two teams with the fewest points, met directly. Chicago with Lukas Reichel won 2-1 after a penalty shootout. Nine shooters each had to compete until a winner was determined. Reichel missed his penalty and otherwise remained inconspicuous. The Sharks, who have only won one of their last 15 games, were still missing Nico Sturm injured, as was goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer from the Seattle Kraken in the 2-5 loss at the New York Rangers.