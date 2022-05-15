US sports compact



Draisaitl’s Stanley Cup Dream Lives – Oilers Win Game Seven



Leon Draisaitl (r) cheers after a goal.

Photo: AFP/Codie McLachlan





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Hockey: Draisaitl’s dream of the Stanley Cup lives on – Oilers win game seven

Leon Draisaitl’s Stanley Cup dream lives on. The ailing German ice hockey superstar won the decisive seventh game in the NHL round of 16 against the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 with the Edmonton Oilers. In the quarterfinals, the Oilers face Canadian rivals the Calgary Flames or the Dallas Stars, in this series it is 3-3.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





“The first series is difficult, every series is,” said Draisaitl, “but it feels good to have overcome this obstacle at the moment. We intend to keep playing for a while.”

Draisaitl’s action was on the brink due to a syndesmosis injury on his right ankle (“high ankle sprain”), he skipped Saturday’s morning training but was still able to play. After the success, the striker warmly hugged the former national coach Marco Sturm, who failed as an assistant coach with the Kings.

“LA is a really good team, but we stuck to our plan, worked hard and were finally successful,” said Draisaitl, who, with his ninth point in the current play-offs, prepared Cody Ceci for the opening goal in the second period. His congenial teammate Connor McDavid marked the final score, the Canadian already has 14 points in the championship round.







Draisaitl survived the first play-off round for the second time with his club. The big goal of the native of Cologne, who had again set personal records (55 goals and 55 assists) in his eighth NHL main round, is the title.

Defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning also made it clear that they made it to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win in game seven at the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Carolina Hurricanes are also one round ahead with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Basketball: Bucks cancel public viewing after Milwaukee shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks have canceled a scheduled public viewing of their crucial playoff game with the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The defending champion of the North American basketball professional league NBA was reacting to an incident last Friday evening when 21 people were injured in three different places when shots were fired in Milwaukee after the Bucks’ home game.



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





One crime scene was in the center of the US city near the so-called “Deer District” next to the Bucks’ home field. Around 11,000 people watched the Bucks’ home game against Boston at this public viewing, and over 17,000 people attended the game in the arena.

“In order to allow authorities to continue to investigate the incident, we have decided to cancel the public viewing,” the Bucks said.

The seventh game between the Bucks and Celtics in Boston will decide which team advances to the third round of the playoffs. The German national basketball player Daniel Theis is active with the Celtics.

(RP/SID/dpa)