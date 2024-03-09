Ice hockey: Draisaitl with 50th assist of the season in Oilers bankruptcy
The German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has reached the next personal milestone in the NHL. In the 2:3 defeat after a penalty shootout by his Edmonton Oilers against the Buffalo Sabers led by John-Jason Peterka, the Cologne player broke the mark of 50 goal assists in a season for the sixth time in a row – and did it wonderfully.
After just 29 seconds, Draisaitl played a no-look backhand pass behind his back to Ryan McLeod, who only had to push in from close range. The Cologne native is now part of a special circle in the Oilers franchise: In addition to Draisaitl, only legend Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri (both nine times), teammate Connor McDavid (eight times), Mark Messier ( seven times) and Paul Coffey (six times).
Warren Foegele (15th) followed up for the Canadians. But Buffalo came back immediately: Tage Thompson shortened the score (16th). In the final third, Jacob Bryson (52') saved the hosts into extra time. This was almost over when Owen Power scored two seconds before the end to give the Sabers the supposed victory. However, the goal was withdrawn after video evidence. In the penalty shootout that followed, Draisaitl was the only Oilers shooter to score.
Despite the defeat, Edmonton remains on course for the play-offs. The title contenders are in fifth place in the Western Conference with 79 points. The Oilers still have 20 games left in the regular season. Buffalo, on the other hand, will probably miss the play-offs for the 13th year in a row.
#sports #compact #Draisaitl #50th #assist #season #Oilers #bankruptcy
Leave a Reply