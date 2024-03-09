Warren Foegele (15th) followed up for the Canadians. But Buffalo came back immediately: Tage Thompson shortened the score (16th). In the final third, Jacob Bryson (52') saved the hosts into extra time. This was almost over when Owen Power scored two seconds before the end to give the Sabers the supposed victory. However, the goal was withdrawn after video evidence. In the penalty shootout that followed, Draisaitl was the only Oilers shooter to score.