Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
The Edmonton Oilers with the German star Leon Draisaitl are still on the playoff course in the North American ice hockey league NHL. Although Draisaitl went without a goal or assist for the first time in 12 games, the Oilers won 3-2 at the Buffalo Sabers on Monday (local time).
Guarantee of success was once again Connor McDavid with a brace. The top scorer in the league scored the winning goal in the 44th minute with his second goal of the evening. McDavid now has 54 goals this season and 124 points.
Behind the Seattle Kraken with German goalie Philipp Grubauer, Edmonton is fourth in the Pacific Division. If the playoff qualification does not succeed directly via one of the top three places in the division, the Oilers can also do this via the wildcard rating. There, they top the rankings of teams not occupying one of the top three ranks in their division.
The Ottawa Senators with striker Tim Stützle, on the other hand, suffered a bitter 5-0 defeat at the Chicago Blackhawks. After the last five wins, this was a setback in the race for playoff participation.
The San Jose Sharks with Nico Sturm won 3-2 after overtime at the Winnipeg Jets after a late comeback. Despite winning for the first time after five losses, San Jose is still a long way from a playoff spot.
NFL: Carr to Saints, Smith stays in Seattle
Quarterback Derek Carr has joined the New Orleans Saints after nine years with the Raiders. The franchise confirmed the deal, according to media reports, the 31-year-old will receive a total of $ 150 million by 2027.
“Derek’s experience, leadership and ability will be an asset to our offense,” the Saints said. The then Oakland Raiders drafted Carr in the second round in 2014. In February, the club, which had moved to Las Vegas, parted ways with the playmaker.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks and their quarterback Geno Smith agreed to continue working together. The veteran (32), after Russell Wilson left for the Denver Broncos, the new number one in the team, is to receive 105 million dollars in three years – 52 of them in the first season alone.
Last season, Smith earned $3.5 million and his strong performances surprisingly led Seattle to the playoffs. Since joining the NFL in 2013, Smith has earned 17.5 million in salary, now it’s a big payday.
Boston Celtics lose again in NBA after overtime
The Boston Celtics lost again in the NBA after overtime and have to cede the top spot to the Milwaukee Bucks in the east of the North American basketball league for the time being. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost the Celtics 114:118 after extra time on Monday (local time) after a narrow home loss against the New York Knicks after two overtimes the night before.
After that, the Celtics traveled to Cleveland, where they played without their rested regulars Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Still, victory in Cleveland would have been possible, but Grant Williams missed two free throws at the last second. For winner Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell was the top pitcher with 40 points. Joel Embiid even scored 42 points in the 147:143 of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Indiana Pacers.
West leaders Denver Nuggets won 118-113 against the Toronto Raptors, turning a six-point deficit into a win with a 13-2 streak in just over two minutes. Damian Lillard made a so-called triple double with two-digit values in three statistical categories in his Portland Trail Blazers’ 110:104 at the Detroit Pistons. Lillard finished the game with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to make a goal.
