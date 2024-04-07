Draisaitl made it 1-0 for the Oilers, who had secured their play-off ticket with a 6-2 win against Colorado the day before. With his 40th goal of the season, he reached this mark for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. Only in the shortened Corona season 2020/21 did Draisaitl stay under 40 goals with 31. It was the 102nd point of the season for the top German striker; his teammate Connor McDavid now has 130 points after two assists.