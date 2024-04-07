Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and his Edmonton Oilers have gained further confidence in the fight for the title in the NHL after qualifying for the playoffs early on. The Oilers won the “Battle of Alberta” at the Calgary Flames 4-2 and celebrated their third victory in the fourth duel of the season with their rivals.
Draisaitl made it 1-0 for the Oilers, who had secured their play-off ticket with a 6-2 win against Colorado the day before. With his 40th goal of the season, he reached this mark for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. Only in the shortened Corona season 2020/21 did Draisaitl stay under 40 goals with 31. It was the 102nd point of the season for the top German striker; his teammate Connor McDavid now has 130 points after two assists.
McDavid is now on the verge of entering a very illustrious circle: The superstar has recorded 99 assists this season, and only three players in NHL history have achieved 100 assists in a season: Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux, the legendary Wayne, once each Gretzky eleven times, eight of them in a row in an Oilers jersey.
Nico Sturm achieved only his 18th win in the 76th game of the season with the San Jose Sharks in a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues, while Lukas Reichel recorded an assist in the Chicago Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars. Tim Stützle was injured in the Ottawa Senators' 4:5 loss to the New Jersey Devils and missed a game for the first time this season. Sharks, Blackhawks and Senators no longer have a playoff chance.
Basketball: Strong Schröder wins again with Brooklyn
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder led his Brooklyn Nets to their 31st win of the season in the NBA with a strong performance. In the 113:103 win against the Detroit Pistons, the Braunschweig native scored 24 points, his third-best result since moving from Toronto to New York in February.
Brooklyn, which no longer has a chance of making the play-offs, is continuing to work on a conciliatory end to the season and has now won five of its last seven games. Against the Pistons, the worst team in the league with just 13 wins from 78 games, only Cam Thomas scored more often than Schröder with 32 points.
Meanwhile, his former team Los Angeles Lakers can still hope for direct play-off qualification after a 116:97 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers, for whom D'Angelo Russell (28 points) and superstar LeBron James (24) were the best throwers, are in eighth place in the West and are only one win behind sixth place, which is necessary for the knockout round. The teams in seventh to tenth place play in the “play-in tournament” for two more tickets.
In the fight for the top position and the continuous home advantage right up to the conference finals, the Denver Nuggets are now in the lead again, who confidently won 142:110 against the Atlanta Hawks – once Schröder's first NBA team.
