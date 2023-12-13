The Los Angeles Lakers lost the first game after winning the title in the new NBA tournament despite a strong interim spurt. The record champions lost to the Dallas Mavericks 125:127 on Tuesday evening. The Lakers around the strong Anthony Davis and LeBron James temporarily made up for a 15-point deficit and ensured an exciting game in the end, but were no longer successful against the Mavericks around their leader Luka Doncic. National basketball player Maxi Kleber was still missing from the Texans because of the consequences of his dislocated little toe.