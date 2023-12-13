Ice hockey: Eighth win in a row – Draisaitl beats Reichel
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl continued the successful run with his Edmonton Oilers and won the German NHL duel against Lukas Reichel. With a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Canadians, who had started so poorly, celebrated their eighth win in a row in the North American professional league, with Draisaitl scoring to make it 3-1 (34th). It was the Cologne player's twelfth goal of the season.
National player Moritz Seider scored his fifth goal and the defender ended a negative streak with the Detroit Red Wings. After three defeats in a row, the team from the Motor City won 6:4 at the St. Louis Blues, Seider scored to make it 3:3 (30th).
Detroit, which trailed 3-4 at the second break, secured victory with three goals in the final period. The Red Wings around Seider recently lost to the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars.
After the game, the Blues fired their head coach Craig Berube, with Drew Bannister taking over the position on an interim basis. The Canadian Berube (57) led the team to the first Stanley Cup victory in club history in 2019.
Meanwhile, Ottawa with Tim Stützle lost 1:4 to the Carolina Hurricanes, the striker remained without a scorer point. The Senators continue to have problems with the majority; the team has not managed to score a goal in 20 consecutive power plays.
Basketball: NBA professional Green is thrown off the court again
NBA professional Draymond Green has been thrown off the court again. Less than a month after his five-game suspension for headlocking Rudy Gobert, the Golden State Warriors basketball player punched his opponent Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Tuesday evening (local time). Both had previously fought for their position on the field. The referees disqualified Green after the scene in the third quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns. Green faces further punishment by the league because of his criminal history. The Warriors lost the game 116-119.
Ice hockey: Capitals and Wizards before saying goodbye to Washington?
The Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards are apparently about to say goodbye to the US capital. According to ESPN, Ted Leonsis, owner of both clubs, is planning a move to nearby Alexandria, North Carolina. The ideas will be presented on Wednesday.
According to the Washington Post, the US state of Virginia voted on Monday to approve an arena project. However, the vote of the general assembly is still missing. Construction could begin in 2025, with the Capitals (ice hockey/NHL) and Wizards (basketball/NBA) moving in 2028.
Both teams have played at Capital One Arena since 1997. Leonsis, managing director of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, would like $600 million in public money to renovate and modernize the hall. Mayor Muriel Bowser offered 500 million on Tuesday. “This is our best and final offer,” said the politician. This step is about “keeping the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals where they belong – in Washington DC.”
Basketball: Lakers lose after title in NBA – Theis wins with Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers lost the first game after winning the title in the new NBA tournament despite a strong interim spurt. The record champions lost to the Dallas Mavericks 125:127 on Tuesday evening. The Lakers around the strong Anthony Davis and LeBron James temporarily made up for a 15-point deficit and ensured an exciting game in the end, but were no longer successful against the Mavericks around their leader Luka Doncic. National basketball player Maxi Kleber was still missing from the Texans because of the consequences of his dislocated little toe.
James with 33 points and Davis with 37 points and 11 rebounds played well. But it wasn't enough to slow Doncic down in Dallas. The Slovenian recorded 33 points and 17 assists, Tim Hardaway Jr. also had a strong evening with 32 points and took advantage of the freedom in the absence of the injured Kyrie Irving.
World champion Daniel Theis later won a clear home win with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 119:98 win against the Sacramento Kings was never in danger; Theis received several rounds of applause and finished the game with eight points and three rebounds in 16 minutes. The man of the evening was Kawhi Leonard with 31 points for the Clippers.
#sports #compact #Draisaitl #scores #Oiler39s #eighth #NHL #win #row
Leave a Reply