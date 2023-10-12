Draisaitl scores in NFL opener, but goes down with Oilers
Bad slap at the start: Germany’s ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl suffered a bitter defeat with his Edmonton Oilers at the start of the NHL season. The Cologne native scored his first goal of the season straight away, but his team came under heavy pressure in the 8-1 defeat at the Vancouver Canucks.
Draisaitl has big plans for his tenth NHL season. After the Oilers failed in the play-offs in the last two seasons to eventual winners, winning the Stanley Cup is the “ultimate goal” for the center.
Young star Tim Stützle also had a similar start to the season as Draisaitl. The attacker also scored his first goal, but the 21-year-old was unable to prevent his Ottawa Senators from losing 3-5 to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Houston Astros again in the MLB semifinals
Defending champions Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks have reached the next round of the Major League Baseball (MLB) play-offs. Arizona defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2, forcing a decision in just the third game of the best-of-five series. World Series winner Houston also won its series 3-1 with a 3-2 win in Minnesota. The Astros reached the round of the last four for the seventh time in a row.
“It was a great win,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker: “It was a team win.” The next opponent from Sunday is the Texas Rangers, who eliminated Baltimore. “They know us and we know them,” said Baker: “It’s going to be a damn good series.” Houston can reach the World Series for the fifth time in seven years, their third title in this period after 2017 and 2022.
Arizona, which is in the last four for the first time since 2007, will fight for second place in the World Series from Monday against the winner of the game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia. The Phillies are 2-1 in this series.
Las Vegas Aces are just one win away from winning the WNBA title
The Las Vegas Aces went into the WNBA final series against the New York Liberty as favorites – and are fully living up to their role. The championship can be decided in the third game.
The Las Vegas Aces also won their second game in the WNBA Finals and are just one more win away from defending their title. There was a dominant 104:76 against the New York Liberty on Wednesday evening in Vegas. For New York, the young Berliner Nyara Sabally only came on at the very end. She had to watch from the bench as her team was behind 19:38 after the first quarter. In the best-of-five series, three wins are needed to win the title in the best women’s basketball league in the world.
A’ja Wilson with 26 points, Jackie Young with 24 and Kelsey Plum with 23 points set the tone on the floor for the favorites, who can now seal the title in the third game on Sunday in New York. After 2022, it would be the second championship for the team from the gambling metropolis.
Franz and Moritz Wagner celebrate victory in the first NBA test
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner started the preparatory games for the new NBA season with a victory around a month after the gold triumph in Manila. With Orlando Magic, the German brother duo won the friendly against the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday night with 122:105. While Franz Wagner put up nine points as a starter, Moritz had six points and five rebounds off the bench.
On September 10th, the Wagners sensationally won the World Cup title with the German national team in Manila. With Orlando they want to get a taste of the play-in tournament for the play-offs in the new season, which begins on the night of October 26th with the home game against the Houston Rockets. In the previous season, the team from Florida only came 13th in the East.
Franz Wagner in particular could make another leap in his third NBA year after averaging 18.6 points last season. Together with the 20-year-old Paolo Banchero, whose US national team defeated the Germans in the semi-finals in Manila, the 22-year-old forms a promising scoring duo.
Basketball star Doncic celebrated during a short stint in Madrid
First big cheers, then off to the bench: Basketball superstar Luka Doncic was celebrated on his return to Madrid, but instead of a big gala, the fans only saw a short appearance. Due to a calf strain, the Dallas Mavericks playmaker was only able to play for the first 4:59 minutes of the preseason game with his former club and EuroLeague champion Real Madrid on Tuesday. He then had to watch as the Texans lost their third test of the new NBA season 123-127. After all, Doncic put up nine points in a short time.
Doncic sustained the injury during training on Monday, after which the decision was made to rest the 24-year-old for most of the guest appearance in the Spanish capital. The 2.01 meter tall giant looks back on a strenuous summer after being eliminated in the quarter-finals with the national team at the World Cup in Asia.
The Slovenian, who played for Real from 2012 to 2018 and won the EuroLeague there, among other things, did not want to miss out on playing in his former adopted home. Before the game there was a tribute from Real President Florentino Perez, while Doncic was celebrated by the supporters.
Meanwhile, Maximilian Kleber managed no points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time for the Madrilenians, who are already back in full league and EuroLeague rhythm. The Mavericks had previously lost two tests against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi. The final test will be next Saturday against the Detroit Pistons before Doncic and Co. face the San Antonio Spurs at the start of the season on October 26th.
