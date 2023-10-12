The Las Vegas Aces also won their second game in the WNBA Finals and are just one more win away from defending their title. There was a dominant 104:76 against the New York Liberty on Wednesday evening in Vegas. For New York, the young Berliner Nyara Sabally only came on at the very end. She had to watch from the bench as her team was behind 19:38 after the first quarter. In the best-of-five series, three wins are needed to win the title in the best women’s basketball league in the world.