Isaiah Hartenstein recorded his fifth success in a row with the New York Knicks. In the 112:84 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, the center, who was once again a starter, put up five points and 14 rebounds. In the absence of the injured regular player Mitchell Robinson, Hartenstein had already impressed recently. With the Knicks, who are still undefeated in the new year, the 25-year-old is currently in fourth place in the East.