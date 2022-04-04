US sports compact



Draisaitl scores 50th goal and 100th scoring point in the NHL season



Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

Photo: dpa/Alex Gallardo





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







ice Hockey: Historical evening for Draisaitl

On a historic evening, Germany’s ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal and his 51st assist in the current season of the North American professional league NHL. When the Edmonton Oilers made it 6-1 at the Anaheim Ducks, the native of Cologne first played Brett Kulak to make it 5-1, and shortly afterwards he scored the final score.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





Draisaitl surpassed the 100 point mark for the third time. He also scored 50 goals for the second time, a feat previously only achieved in the Oilers jersey by iconic Wayne Gretzky (8), Jari Kurri (4) and Glenn Anderson. In the current NHL scorer list, Draisaitl, who scored exactly 50 goals in 2018/19, is in second place with 101 points, just behind team-mate Connor McDavid (105).

“I’m proud, I’m very happy,” said Draisaitl after the game, but emphasized that his personal successes would not have been possible without his team-mates. “It shows how great my teammates are, they’re the ones who put me in the right situations, who give me the puck at the right moment. We’re a selfless group and it’s just fun to be a part of it.”







For his part, Edmonton coach Jay Woodcraft was full of praise for Draisaitl. “What an achievement! It’s so special to score 50 goals and surpass 100 points,” he said. It was the Oilers’ tenth win in the past 13 games, their fourth in a row and their first on foreign ice since March 1st. “It looks like we’re moving in the right direction,” said Draisaitl.

In a duel between two German national players, Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators won 5-2 against Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings. Stützle contributed the template to the interim 2-1 lead for his team. Former national goalkeeper Thomas Greiss played for Detroit. With Munich-born Nico Daws in goal, the New Jersey Devils lost 4-3 to the New York Islanders. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used in Seattle Kraken’s 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

Basketball: Hartenstein secures eighth place with Clippers



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





With a strong Isaiah Hartenstein, the Los Angeles Clippers have secured a good starting position for the play-in tournament of the North American basketball professional league NBA. The Clippers won 119-100 against the New Orleans Pelicans to finish the regular season in eighth place in the Western Conference.

A victory in the mini-tournament (April 12-14) is enough for the Clippers to make the play-offs. In the play-in tournament, the seventh plays a game against the eighth, the winner advances to the first play-off round. The loser plays against the winner from the duel of the ninth against the tenth for the last play-off place.



Info All Super Bowl winners since 1967

Photo: AFP/VALERIE MACON





National player Hartenstein recorded twelve points and nine rebounds in his 64th season. In his first three NBA seasons, the 23-year-old made just 97 appearances for three teams.

In contrast, superstar LeBron James threatens to miss the playoffs for the second time in his fourth year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Without James, who was recently injured and rested this time, the Lakers lost 119:128 at the Denver Nuggets and are two wins behind tenth place with four games left.

James, who became champion with LA in 2019/20, leads the NBA scorer list with an average of 30.3 points, but has to play two of the final four games to get the 58 appearances necessary to win the scorer classification. At Denver, Nikola Jokic topped with 38 points and 18 rebounds.







In the absence of his injured brother Franz, Moritz Wagner impressed as his team’s top scorer with 18 points and nine rebounds in the 88:118 loss of the Orlando Magic to the New York Knicks. National player Daniel Theis scored six points in the 144:102 of the Boston Celtics against the Wasgington Wizards.

The ailing Dennis Schröder (in the Houston Rockets’ 132:139 against Minnesota) and Maxi Kleber (in the Dallas Mavericks’ 118:112 against champion Milwaukee) were not used

(RP/SID/dpa)