Draisaitl reaches the NHL playoffs with Oilers
The German ice hockey star player Leon Draisaitl reached the playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. The Oilers won the top game against the Colorado Avalanche 6:2 (2:2, 2:0, 2:0) on Friday (local time) and can no longer be pushed out of one of the first eight places in the Western Conference.
Draisaitl prepared two goals against Colorado and thus again reached the mark of 100 goal involvements in a season. While the 28-year-old from Cologne achieved this for the fifth time in his NHL career, no other German has yet reached the mark in one season.
In the Eastern Conference, the battle for the last two playoff spots is heating up. There are currently only four points separating six teams, including the Detroit Red Wings with Moritz Seider and the Buffalo Sabers with JJ Peterka. The Sabers maintained their remaining hope with a 4-2 win in a direct duel against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, with Peterka helping to prepare a goal. Philadelphia is currently in eighth place, but has lost six games in a row.
The Sabers also benefit from further defeats by the competition: The Washington Capitals lost their fifth game in a row, 2-4 at the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit lost 3-4 to league leaders New York Rangers, and Seider also prepared a goal. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning, who now have their playoff spot in the East, are also beneficiaries.
Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, for whom the Seattle Kraken is no longer in the playoffs, saved 16 shots on goal in the Kraken's 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks.
NBA: Dallas wins against Golden State without Doncic and Kleber
The Dallas Mavericks are on course for the playoffs in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The Mavericks won 108:106 (52:54) against the Golden State Warriors on Friday (local time) without their ailing star player Luka Doncic and the German national player Maxi Kleber. PJ Washington scored 32 points, including the two decisive points a few seconds before the end.
The Warriors, who are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference, had previously won six games in a row. Since pursuers Houston Rockets lost 104:119 to the Miami Heat, Stephen Curry's team only needs one more win to at least reach the play-in tournament. Thanks to the Rockets defeat, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings certainly have that.
The Los Angeles Clippers with German world champion Daniel Theis, like the Mavericks, are currently on course for the playoffs. In the clear 131:102 win against the Utah Jazz, eight players scored in double figures, including Theis, who scored eleven points and grabbed five rebounds.
In the Eastern Conference, the playoff field is narrowing behind league leader Boston Celtics. The Orlando Magic with the Wagner brothers lost, as did the New York Knicks with Isaiah Hartenstein. Orlando surprisingly lost to the Charlotte Hornets 115:124, Franz Wagner scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Moritz Wagner had eight points and four rebounds in just over ten minutes of playing time. The Knicks lost 100:108 to the Chicago Bulls, Hartenstein recorded ten points and seven rebounds as well as three turnovers, but also four turnovers.
