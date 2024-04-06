In the Eastern Conference, the playoff field is narrowing behind league leader Boston Celtics. The Orlando Magic with the Wagner brothers lost, as did the New York Knicks with Isaiah Hartenstein. Orlando surprisingly lost to the Charlotte Hornets 115:124, Franz Wagner scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Moritz Wagner had eight points and four rebounds in just over ten minutes of playing time. The Knicks lost 100:108 to the Chicago Bulls, Hartenstein recorded ten points and seven rebounds as well as three turnovers, but also four turnovers.