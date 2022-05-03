US sports compact



Draisaitl loses playoff opener



Leon Draisaitl (2nd from left) in the game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Mavericks lose opener at Phoenix Suns – Heat beat 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks around national basketball player Maxi Kleber started the NBA playoff series with a loss against the Phoenix Suns. At the start of the semifinals of the Western Conference, the Texans conceded a 114:121 in Phoenix. The Mavericks were almost consistently 10 to 15 points behind the title favorites on Monday evening (local time) and were only able to cause a little nervousness among the Suns fans at the very end. Luka Doncic with 45 points and Kleber with 19 points had the best record observed by Dirk Nowitzki, but overall the Mavericks offensive was not strong enough for the Suns for too long.



The hosts had six players in double figures, led by Deandre Ayton with 25 points and Devin Booker with 23 points. In particular, the interaction of the Suns was more effective, the team from Arizona came up with a total of 27 assists – the Mavericks only had 16. “We trusted each other and played together,” Ayton told US television.







A team needs four wins to advance to the conference finals. The next meeting is again in Phoenix on Thursday night (4:00 a.m. CEST), then it continues with two games in Dallas. Whoever prevails will face the Memphis Grizzlies or the Golden State Warriors next. In this series, the Warriors lead 1-0.

In the east, the Miami Heat started the semifinals series with a comfortable home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. At 106:92, Tyler Herro, who scored 25 points as a substitute, was particularly convincing. The 76ers, without basketball star Joel Embiid with a head injury, were behind for most of the game and were not even on par with the hosts except for one phase just after the break. Along with Herro, Bam Adebayo was in fine form on the Heat, contributing 24 points and 12 rebounds. The 76ers got the most points from Tobias Harris (27)

Hockey: Draisaitls Oilers lose playoff opener to LA Kings

Despite a goal by Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers conceded a defeat at the start of the NHL playoffs. In their own hall, the Canadians lost 3:4 against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday evening (local time) and are under direct pressure in the series according to the best-of-seven mode. Whoever wins four games first moves on to the next round.



In the intense game, Draisaitl shoved to equalize in the first minute to make it 3-3, but the Kings didn’t let that shake them and took the lead again with just under five minutes to go through Sean Durzi. The guests were never behind. In Los Angeles, former national ice hockey coach Marco Sturm is on the coaching staff.

Before the game in Edmonton, defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning conceded a 0-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. NHL top scorer Auston Matthews scored twice against the Stanley Cup winner of the past two seasons. The Carolina Hurricanes won their home game against the Boston Bruins 5-1, while the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0.



Football: NFL suspends Cardinals receiver Hopkins for six games for doping

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their best receiver for just over a third of their main round games this coming NFL season. The National Football League suspended DeAndre Hopkins for six games on Monday (local time) for a doping violation. The league did not say what exactly Hopkins was guilty of.

The receiver, who turns 30 next month, played in ten games last season for eight touchdowns. When he was out due to multiple injuries, the Cardinals missed the playoffs. With him, the team got eight wins in ten games, without him only three in eight games.

