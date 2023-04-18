US sports compact Draisaitl loses playoff start despite double packs
Ice hockey: Draisaitl loses at the start of the play-off
Hockey star Leon Draisaitl has had a disappointing start to the NHL playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers despite a brace. The Canadians lost a two-goal lead on Monday (local time) in the 3: 4 after overtime against the Los Angeles Kings in the final third.
Draisaitl scored the opening goal (7th) and the interim 3:1 (49th) and built on his strong condition of the regular season. Evan Bouchard (13th) was also successful for the Oilers.
That didn’t help, however, because Alex Iafallo (70th) made the decision in favor of the guests in overtime. The Californians had initially reduced the deficit twice in the final third thanks to Adrian Kempe (41st/52nd) before Anze Kopitar equalized 17 seconds before the final siren. The second game in the best-of-seven series will take place again in Canada on Thursday night (4:00 a.m. CEST/Sky).
The 27-year-old Draisaitl set a personal best in the main round with 128 points. His first goal against Los Angeles broke the 60-point mark in the playoffs, only two players in NHL history needing fewer games than Draisaitl (38): Wayne Gretzky (26) and Mario Lemieux (34) .
With the best main round since the glory days of club legend Gretzky, Draisaitl and Co. raised the expectations of the fans. Last year, the Oilers lost to eventual champions Colorado Avalanche in the semifinals.
The Boston Bruins, who had set several records as the best team in the main round, successfully started the hot phase of the season with a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers. In addition, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 2-1.
Basketball: Warriors also lose game two in Sacramento
Defending champions Golden State Warriors got off to a false start in the first round of the NBA playoffs and also lost the second game in Sacramento. With the Kings, represented in the play-offs for the first time in 17 years, the team around superstar Stephen Curry lost again on Tuesday night at 106:114.
The best-of-seven series is now moving to the Warriors’ arena for games three and four, with Golden State under a lot of pressure in front of their home crowd. In the California duel, 28 points from their franchise player Curry were not enough for the Warriors, while the Kings were particularly impressed by center Domantas Sabonis and playmaker De’Aaron Fox with 24 points each.
In addition to the Kings, the Philadelphia 76ers also clinched their second win in the second playoff game. The Sixers prevailed against the Brooklyn Nets with 96:84. After a weak start with numerous ball losses, the team around MVP candidate Joel Embiid improved and turned the game around thanks to a 20:5 run in the third quarter.
Embiid dominated with 20 points and 19 rebounds on both sides of the field. The best pitcher for the Sixers was Tyrese Maxey with 33 points.
