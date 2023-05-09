In Los Angeles, Schröder with ten points was part of a quintet of hosts with double-digit points. The outstanding player of the Lakers, who had already trailed 77:84 in the last section, was once again LeBron James with 27 points. “We knew we were in a 12 round boxing match and we pulled through,” James commented on his team’s fighting spirit. The duel of the superstars was won by Warriors ace Stephen Curry with 31 points, but his team is under pressure in game five in front of their home crowd on Wednesday.