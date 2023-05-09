Hockey: Draisaitl and Oilers lose game three
The German ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl suffered a setback with his Edmonton Oilers on the way to the play-off semi-finals in the North American professional league NHL. In the third game of the best-of-seven series, the Oilers lost 5-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights at home in Rogers Place, leaving the Draisaitl team 2-1 behind. The fourth game will take place again in Edmonton on Thursday (4:00 a.m. CEST / Sky).
For the first time in the quarterfinals, the native of Cologne, who was in such strong form recently, did not score a point, in the first two duels he had scored a total of six goals. With 13 goals and 17 points in eight play-off games, national player Draisaitl still leads the two offensive ratings of the postseason. In the main round he had set a personal best with 128 points.
With the best main round since the glory days of club legend Wayne Gretzky, Draisaitl and Co. have raised the expectations of the fans. The Oilers won their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup 33 years ago. Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs. Last year, the Oilers lost to eventual champions Colorado Avalanche in the semifinals.
Basketball: Match points for Schröder’s Lakers
The German basketball star Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers earned two match points to advance to the semifinals in the play-off quarterfinals of the North American professional league NBA. The Californians won the fourth game of the best-of-seven series against defending champions Golden State Warriors on home soil 104-101 and thus took a 3-1 lead with victories.
In contrast to Schröder’s Lakers, the New York Knicks are threatened with national player Isiah Hartenstein. The Big Apple team lost 101-109 at the Miami Heat, falling 3-1 on aggregate.
In Los Angeles, Schröder with ten points was part of a quintet of hosts with double-digit points. The outstanding player of the Lakers, who had already trailed 77:84 in the last section, was once again LeBron James with 27 points. “We knew we were in a 12 round boxing match and we pulled through,” James commented on his team’s fighting spirit. The duel of the superstars was won by Warriors ace Stephen Curry with 31 points, but his team is under pressure in game five in front of their home crowd on Wednesday.
This also applies to Hartenstein’s Knicks. Jalen Brunson’s 32 points weren’t enough for New York to equalize either. Hartenstein scored two points on the floor in just over 15 minutes. The most successful Heat player was Jimmy Butler with 27 points. Miami can now move into the semi-finals on Wednesday.
After hitting Suns owners: Fine for Jokic
Basketball superstar Nikola Jokic fined after elbowing the Phoenix Suns team owner. As the North American professional league NBA announced, the Serb from the Denver Nuggets has to pay $ 25,000 after his “inappropriate contact with a spectator” but will not be suspended.
In game four of the play-off quarter-finals with the Suns (124:129), Jokic had excelled with 53 points, but the Suns still managed to equalize 2:2. At the end of the second quarter, he elbowed Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who was watching the game in the crowd, in the chest, for which Jokic conceded a technical foul.
“The fan touched me first,” said Jokic afterwards: “I thought the league wanted to protect us. Maybe I’m wrong too. I know who he is – but at the end of the day he’s a fan, isn’t he?”
Ishbia had then tried to de-escalate himself. “Suspending or punishing someone because of the incident would not be right,” wrote the 43-year-old on Twitter: “I have great respect for Jokic and do not want to see anything like that.” Game five will take place on Wednesday (4:00 a.m. CEST). Denver instead.
