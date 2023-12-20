NBA professional Ja Morant returned after a 25-game suspension with 34 points and the decisive basket as the clock ran out. In the Memphis Grizzlies' 115:113 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Morant scored with a throw from close range and completed two comebacks. His own and that of the team after being 24 points behind. For the Pelicans it was the first defeat after four wins in a row; the Grizzlies had previously lost 19 of 25 games without their best player. Morant was banned because, among other things, he waved a gun around in a live video on Instagram.