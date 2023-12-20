Ice hockey: Despite a goal from Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers lose the third game in a row
National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl's 13th goal of the season did not prevent the Edmonton Oilers' next defeat in the NHL. After Cologne made it 1-0 in the second minute, the Oilers conceded three more goals in the second third on Tuesday evening (local time) and lost 3-1 to the New York Islanders. For the Oilers, after their interim high of eight wins in a row, it was the third game without a positive result.
Tim Stützle and JJ Peterka also couldn't enjoy their scorer points after defeats. The Buffalo Sabers led by Peterka even conceded nine goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets and lost 4:9. The fans then called for the dismissal of coach Don Granato. Stützle lost with the Ottawa Senators 3:4 against the Arizona Coyotes despite a 3:0 lead.
Lukas Reichel, on the other hand, scored his third goal of the season after difficult weeks and celebrated a 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche with the Chicago Blackhawks. The striker had since been dropped from the squad and had to put himself forward for the best attacking line in training. His equalizer to make it 2-2 followed some great preparatory work from exceptional talent Connord Bedard.
Basketball: Morant leads Grizzlies to victory after 25-game suspension
NBA professional Ja Morant returned after a 25-game suspension with 34 points and the decisive basket as the clock ran out. In the Memphis Grizzlies' 115:113 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Morant scored with a throw from close range and completed two comebacks. His own and that of the team after being 24 points behind. For the Pelicans it was the first defeat after four wins in a row; the Grizzlies had previously lost 19 of 25 games without their best player. Morant was banned because, among other things, he waved a gun around in a live video on Instagram.
“I have worked. I haven't played a game in eight months. I had a lot of time to learn about myself. Lots of hard days I made it through. But basketball is my life, what I love, a therapy for me. I’m just happy to be back,” Morant said. After a break of at least 25 games, no player ever had more points than he did in the comeback.
In the parallel game, Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 132:119 win against the San Antonio Spurs, breaking an NBA sound barrier. He is now only the 51st player in history to score more than 20,000 points in the best basketball league in the world. “I don’t want to act like this isn’t a big deal,” he said. “It's a great achievement and an area where there aren't many.” Spurs were without the ailing Victor Wembanyama. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple double of 11 points, 14 rebounds and 16 assists for the Bucks.
