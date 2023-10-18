With his best performance of the season, national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl led the Edmonton Oilers to their first win in the NHL. The 27-year-old from Cologne scored four points in the 6-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening (local time). In addition to his goals to make it 1-0 and 5-1, he also prepared Zach Hyman’s 2-0 and Connor McDavid’s 4-0. After three games this season, Draisaitl now has seven scorer points. After the two defeats against the Vancouver Canucks with a goal difference of 4:12, the win against Nashville was the hoped-for liberation for the ambitious team from Edmonton.