Hockey national player Leon Draisaitl has reached the next round with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL playoffs. In the best-of-seven series, the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday night (local time), giving them the fourth win they needed. Draisaitl scored to make it 3-1 in the meantime and has already scored seven goals in the playoffs this season. He was also involved in at least one goal as a scorer or assist in all six games. The Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Semifinals.