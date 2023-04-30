Hockey: Draisaitl continues with Edmonton Oilers in NHL playoffs
Hockey national player Leon Draisaitl has reached the next round with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL playoffs. In the best-of-seven series, the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday night (local time), giving them the fourth win they needed. Draisaitl scored to make it 3-1 in the meantime and has already scored seven goals in the playoffs this season. He was also involved in at least one goal as a scorer or assist in all six games. The Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Semifinals.
“They have a lot of experience in the team and I’m glad we made it,” said Draisaitl in the hall in downtown Los Angeles. But the Oilers are also a “very, very good team. We’re just as difficult to play, that’s why we won.”
The Oilers beat the Kings in the first round of the playoffs last season and then made it to the Western Conference Finals. However, Draisaitl’s team was clearly defeated by eventual champions, the Colorado Avalanche. The defending champion has to play seven games against the Seattle Kraken around national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer on Sunday and is in danger of surprisingly missing the semi-finals in the Western Conference.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, meanwhile, advanced to the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. A 2-1 win after overtime against Tampa, 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champions, sealed the Canadian team’s progress.
Football: German footballers Zierer and Metz sign with NFL teams
The German football players Lorenz Metz and Kilian Zierer can continue to dream of an engagement in the NFL. Although the two were not drawn in the NFL draft, which ended on Saturday (local time) after seven rounds with 259 selected young talents in Kansas City, they then signed with teams.
Metz has joined the Chicago Bears, as his previous collegiate team, the Cincinnati Bearcats, announced. Metz, who comes from Neuötting in Bavaria, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t wait to get to work. I feel so fortunate to have this opportunity.” Zierer has signed with the Houston Texans, his agent said on Twitter. Born in Munich, he played for the Auburn Tigers in college.
The two NFL teams have not yet announced the commitments. Metz and Zierer will first have to recommend themselves for a permanent contract for the coming season in the pre-season. Both the Texans and the Bears missed the playoffs by a wide margin last season and were the weakest teams in the American Football League with three wins each.
In the recent past, other German footballers like Jakob Johnson and Dominik Eberle had already found their way into the NFL after they were not selected in the talent draw.
Basketball: Nuggets win second round playoff game opener
The Denver Nuggets clearly won the first game of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. On Saturday (local time), the best team in the main round prevailed at home with 125:107 (68:51) and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series in the North American basketball league.
Denver playmaker Jamal Murray was the game’s top scorer with 34 points. “He continues to add to the playoff Jamal legend,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said of his protégé’s performance. “Nobody could have stopped him from the difficult shots he was throwing,” commented Suns head coach Monty Williams.
In addition to Murray, Nikola Jokic (24 points, 19 rebounds) and Aaron Gordon (23 points) convinced the Nuggets. Superstar Kevin Durant scored 29 points and 14 rebounds with the Suns. “They’re put first for a reason: They have a two-time MVP and a deeply staffed team. I’m not surprised,” Durant explained about his team’s opening defeat. On Monday (local time) the Suns have a chance to do better in the second game.
#sports #compact #Draisaitl #continues #Oilers #Germans #sign #NFL #contracts
Leave a Reply