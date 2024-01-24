Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein, who had been in great form lately, had to take a break. Without the 25-year-old center, who was missing due to problems with his Achilles tendon, the New York Knicks won at the Brooklyn Nets with 108:103. The best thrower was Nets star Mikal Bridges with 36 points, while Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson each had 30 points for the Knicks.