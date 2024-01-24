Ice hockey: Draisaitl celebrates 14th win with the Oilers
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers continue to ride the wave of success in the NHL. The Canadians won 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night and celebrated their 14th win in a row. Draisaitl set up a goal for his congenial strike partner Connor McDavid.
The Oilers, who had a miserable start to the season and whose declared goal is once again their first Stanley Cup triumph since 1990, have now moved up to third place in the Pacific Division thanks to their successful streak about halfway through the regular season and are making the play-offs Visor.
Those aren't an issue for Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators, but the German was still able to celebrate. In the Canadian duel against the Montreal Canadiens, Stützle and Co. won 4-1, the 22-year-old had one assist. As last in the Atlantic Division, the Senators play no role in the race for the championship round.
In the same division, Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings are still dreaming of the play-offs in fifth place, although they suffered a setback at the Dallas Stars. There was a 4:5 defeat against the Texans and Seider was on the ice for around 18 minutes.
Basketball: Theis wins city duel against Lakers
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis won the prestigious city duel in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers. Theis and Co. celebrated a 127:116 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, who competed without superstar LeBron James, on Wednesday night. The German center recorded three points and two rebounds.
The most accurate shooters were Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Lakers professional D'Angelo Russell with 27 points each. As fourth in the Western Conference, the Clippers are fully on track in the play-off race, the Lakers have to tremble in ninth place.
Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein, who had been in great form lately, had to take a break. Without the 25-year-old center, who was missing due to problems with his Achilles tendon, the New York Knicks won at the Brooklyn Nets with 108:103. The best thrower was Nets star Mikal Bridges with 36 points, while Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson each had 30 points for the Knicks.
Meanwhile, superstar Nikola Jokic delivered another gala performance. In the champion Denver Nuggets' 114:109 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Serb achieved a triple-double with 31 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists. Jokic's co-star Jamal Murray also put up 31 points.
