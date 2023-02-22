US sports compact Draisaitl breaks the next sound barrier
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ice hockey: Draisaitl breaks the next sound barrier
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has broken the next sound barrier in the North American professional league NHL. With two assists and one goal, the German international was instrumental in his Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers and increased his NHL record to over 700 points. Storm partner and superstar Connor McDavid, who scored two goals and one assist, broke the 800 career point barrier.
Moritz Seider celebrated success even without his own scorer point. The defenseman defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 with the Detroit Red Wings. Forward John-Jason Peterka suffered another setback with the Buffalo Sabers in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goalie Thomas Greiss was not used when his St. Louis Blues lost 4-1 at the Carolina Hurricanes.
Basketball: Hawks fire head coach McMillan
The Atlanta Hawks from the North American professional basketball league NBA have fired their head coach Nate McMillan. Previous assistant coach Joe Prunty will take over Trae Young’s team until further notice, the franchise said.
“Decisions like this, especially during the season, are always extremely difficult. But we believe it’s in our team’s best interest to continue with a different voice at the helm,” Atlanta general manager Landry Fields said.
Former NBA professional McMillan (58) had surprisingly led the Hawks to the finals of the Eastern Conference in 2021, where Bucks was the final stop against eventual champion Milwaukee. In the current season, the Hawks’ qualification for the playoffs is in jeopardy given the current record of 29 wins and 30 losses.
Basketball: Griner signs with Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner will continue her basketball career after her captivity in Russia and has signed a one-year contract with her former WNBA club Phoenix Mercury. With “BG is back” the franchise confirmed the return of the star player on Tuesday.
“This is a special signing, it’s a special day for all of us,” said Mercury CEO Jim Pitman. “We missed BG every day that she wasn’t there.”
Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court in early August for drug smuggling and was released in a spectacular prisoner swap in December. The 32-year-old spent a total of almost ten months in Russian detention after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were discovered in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022.
The 32-year-old was drafted number one by Phoenix in 2013 and won the championship in 2014. There were also two gold medals at the Olympics (2016, 2020) and two world titles (2014, 2018) with the USA. Griner was also named to the list of the top 25 WNBA players.
