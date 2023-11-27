Ice hockey: Draisaitl and Oilers roll over the Ducks
In their biggest win of the season so far, the Edmonton Oilers led by ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl literally overwhelmed the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL professional league. The Canadians won their first home game in more than a week 8-2, the German national striker contributed to the success with a goal and an assist.
For Edmonton it was the second clear success in a row after the 5-0 win over the Washington Capitals on Friday. The Oilers came within three points of Anaheim with their seventh win in the 20th game, but are still second to last in the Pacific Division.
Draisaitl prepared the 1:1 at Rogers Place through Evander Kane (5th) with his 19th assist and scored in the majority to make it 7:2 (48th). Superstar Connor McDavid was the evening’s top scorer with one goal and four assists, and Zach Hyman scored twice.
Football: Eagles defeat Bills after overtime
The Philadelphia Eagles won a football thriller against the Buffalo Bills and defended their top position in the NFL. At 37:34, the team led by quarterback Jalen Hurts saved themselves into overtime after being significantly behind on Sunday evening (local time) with a field goal from a long distance 20 seconds before the end. There, Hurts completed the victory with his second running touchdown, which he had only brought back within reach with three touchdown passes in three attack series. “He had some really important plays in the second half,” praised Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. “And then of course the big one at the end.”
With ten wins in eleven games, the Eagles are better than any other team in the National Football League. Last season, Philadelphia made it to the Super Bowl and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending champion beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31:17 in the parallel game and thus maintained contact with the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC. The Ravens won 20-10 at the Los Angeles Chargers and have nine wins, one more than the Chiefs, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. Only first place guarantees home advantage in every playoff game.
The Bills, however, have to worry about qualifying for the playoffs with six defeats and six wins. Quarterback Josh Allen had a strong game against the Eagles for long stretches, but had a bad pass in the final quarter. Shortly afterwards, the Eagles converted the ball into a touchdown and took the lead again at 28:24 for the first time since the 7-0 start of the game. Because kicker Jake Elliott scored the field goal from 59 yards in wet, cold and windy conditions, Hurts then had the chance for the decisive fifth touchdown.
Basketball: Wagners continue to be strong with Magic: seventh win in a row in the NBA
With another strong performance, world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to their seventh win in a row in the NBA. No team in the best basketball league has more. The Magic won 130:117 against the Charlotte Hornets. Franz Wagner was the most successful scorer of the game with 30 points and also had seven rebounds and two assists. His older brother Moritz Wagner recorded 11 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. “I think everyone believes in it, that’s what makes it possible,” Franz Wanger said of the Magic’s longest winning streak in 13 years. “That’s how it starts, with a different mentality than the last two years.”
In the Eastern Conference, the Magic have now climbed to second place with 12 wins from 17 games, only the Boston Celtics have an even better record with 13 wins and 4 defeats. The record champions won 113:103 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening (local time). The Phoenix Suns are the only other team in the NBA to have been undefeated for seven games; they lost 116:113 to the New York Knicks led by Isaiah Hartenstein. He got seven points. The best thrower was his teammate Jalen Brunson with 35 points. Devin Booker was the most successful for the Suns with 28 points.
Meanwhile, Dennis Schröder suffered his ninth defeat with the Toronto Raptors. The world champion captain brought his team within one point with a converted three-pointer 15 seconds before the end, but could not prevent the 102:105 defeat against their opponents from the Eastern Conference. The Braunschweiger had 15 points and 4 assists.
#sports #compact #Draisaitl #Oilers #overrun #Ducks