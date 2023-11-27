With another strong performance, world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to their seventh win in a row in the NBA. No team in the best basketball league has more. The Magic won 130:117 against the Charlotte Hornets. Franz Wagner was the most successful scorer of the game with 30 points and also had seven rebounds and two assists. His older brother Moritz Wagner recorded 11 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. “I think everyone believes in it, that’s what makes it possible,” Franz Wanger said of the Magic’s longest winning streak in 13 years. “That’s how it starts, with a different mentality than the last two years.”