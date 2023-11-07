Equanimeous St. Brown is making progress toward his return to the National Football League. The 27-year-old pass receiver from the Chicago Bears with a German mother and American father has been placed by his team on the returning list of injured players. He had injured his thigh. The Bears now have 21 days to get Amon-Ra St. Brown’s older brother back on the active roster. The Bears suffered their seventh defeat in the ninth game of the season on Sunday, 17:24 against the New Orleans Saints. St. Brown’s contract, which saw limited playing time at the start of the season, expires after this season.