Ice hockey: Ninth defeat in the eleventh game – Draisaitl and Oilers on the ground
Germany’s ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl is sliding ever deeper into crisis with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. The supposed title contender lost 6-2 to the Vancouver Canucks, who had a surprisingly strong start, thus suffering their ninth defeat in their eleventh game of the season. The gap to the last play-off place in the West has already grown to six points.
Draisaitl scored his fifth goal of the season to make it 2:3 (28th). However, when JT Miller conceded the decisive fifth goal (48th), the Cologne player was in the penalty box – next to his congenial strike partner Connor McDavid. Seven minutes before the end, coach Jay Woodcroft also lost his nerve and was sent to the dressing room by the refereekt.
Football: Wilson sacked eight times – Jets losten Chargers
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a bitter evening in the NFL’s Monday Night Game. The quarterback, replacement for Aaron Rodgers, who was seriously injured at the start of the season, was brought down eight times in the 6:27 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers and suffered his team’s fourth defeat.
Running back Austin Ekeler, among others, shone offensively with two touchdowns. The encounter was decided by the Chargers’ defense: Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipuloto laid the foundation for the guests’ success with two sacks each. Both teams now have a record of 4:4.
Football: Giants quarterback Jones suffers cruciate ligament tear
The New York Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the NFL season. As feared, the playmaker tore his cruciate ligament and will be out for months. The club from the National Football League confirmed this on Monday (local time).
Jones was sacked by Maxx Crosby in the final quarter of the 6:30 defeat at the Las Vegas Raiders, but was initially able to continue playing. It’s the next setback for the American: The 26-year-old returned to the starting lineup on Sunday after a neck injury that kept him out of action for three games.
The Giants are not having a good season with two wins from nine games and now have to improvise a lot. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who filled in for Jones for most of October, was injured last week against the New York Jets. Rookie Tommy DeVito, who replaced Jones on Sunday, will likely continue in the quarterback role.
St. Brown is making progress after injury
Equanimeous St. Brown is making progress toward his return to the National Football League. The 27-year-old pass receiver from the Chicago Bears with a German mother and American father has been placed by his team on the returning list of injured players. He had injured his thigh. The Bears now have 21 days to get Amon-Ra St. Brown’s older brother back on the active roster. The Bears suffered their seventh defeat in the ninth game of the season on Sunday, 17:24 against the New Orleans Saints. St. Brown’s contract, which saw limited playing time at the start of the season, expires after this season.
Basketball: Wagner brothers lose to Mavs – Harden debut fails
The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner suffered their third defeat of the season in the NBA with the Orlando Magic despite a clear lead at halftime. After a strong show from superstar Luka Doncic, the team from Florida lost to the Dallas Mavericks 102:117. Slovenian Doncic scored 29 points and led the Texans to their sixth win in the seventh game. For the Mavs, it is the second-best start in franchise history.
While James Harden lost 99:117 to the New York Knicks around Isaiah Hartenstein after his noisy change in his debut for the Los Angeles Clippers, world champion Daniel Theis was the same as in the previous ones in the Indiana Pacers’ 152:111 win against the San Antonio Spurs Games only spectators. Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama remained below his potential with 13 points.
The Magic had taken a 13-point halftime lead in Dallas and also benefited from the Wagner brothers. Moritz, again coming off the bench, recorded a decent 19 points and five assists. Brother Franz, however, acted largely inconspicuously as a starter with twelve points.
Doncic had to sit out for a while after a collision with Goga Bitadze, but shortly before the end he eliminated the last doubts about the visitors’ victory with one of five three-pointers. On the Mavs side, who again had to do without Maxi Kleber, who injured his toe, Tim Hardaway Jr. also impressed from the bench with 21 points.
Harden made his eagerly awaited debut in a Clippers jersey in New York after leaving the Philadelphia 76ers a few days ago following a heated dispute including a strike. With 17 points, the superstar was the visiting team’s second-best scorer at Madison Square Garden.
Harden was on the field as a starter alongside other exceptional players such as Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. Hartenstein recorded six points, three rebounds and two assists.
Basketball: NBA awards All-Star Game 2025 to San Francisco
The NBA will host the All-Star Game in San Francisco next season. The game will be played on February 16, 2025 at the Golden State Warriors’ home stadium, the world’s best basketball league announced on Monday (local time). This season, Indianapolis is the venue for the exhibition game with the participation of the best basketball players. World champion captain Dennis Schröder recently expressed his wish to be able to take part in an All-Star Game during his career. The votes of the fans in the vote before the game are crucial.
