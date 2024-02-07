US media are linking national team captain Dennis Schröder with a move to the Minnesota Timberwolves shortly before the end of the NBA transfer period. After the 123:129 defeat against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening (local time), the team is in third place in the Western Conference and, according to information from “The Athletic”, is said to be interested in Schröder. The world champion from Braunschweig should give the squad more depth as a development player. Schröder has been playing for the Toronto Raptors since this season and his contract is valid for another season. The NBA transfer window closes on Thursday (local time).