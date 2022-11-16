US sports compact



Doncic towers over Mavericks win



Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Photo: AFP/TOM PENNINGTON





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Storm with an assist in the Sharks’ win

The German ice hockey professional Nico Sturm celebrated a success in the North American professional league NHL. The 27-year-old from Augsburg won 5-2 with the San Jose Sharks against the Vegas Golden Knights and contributed an assist to the 1-1 draw.



11 images These are the Germans in the NFL

Photo: dpa/-





Moritz Seider lost with the Detroit Red Wings against the Anaheim Ducks 2:3 after overtime, it was the fourth loss in a row for the 21-year-old and his team. The negative streak from John Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers also continued. The 20-year-old lost 4-5 to the Vancouver Canucks with Buffalo and conceded the sixth bankruptcy in a row.

Basketball: Outstanding Doncic leads Dallas to victory

Top star Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to their eighth win of the season in the North American professional league NBA. The Slovenian was again the outstanding Mavericks player in the 103:101 against the Los Angeles Clippers with 35 points, eleven rebounds and five assists.

The Texans, where the German national player Maximilian Kleber was without a point in almost ten minutes of action, led by the end of the second quarter with 25 points and made it unnecessarily exciting again.

Isaiah Hartenstein also celebrated a success. The German center from the New York Knicks won the Utah Jazz with 118:111. Hartenstein, 24, contributed two points and nine rebounds.

(RP/SID/dpa)