Doncic leads Dallas to a smashing win over Memphis with Kleber



Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates a sunk 3-point basket while Memphis Grizzlies guard David Roddy (27) runs by.

Photo: dpa/Tony Gutierrez





NBA: Luka Doncic leads Dallas to a thumping victory against Memphis with Kleber

The Dallas Mavericks have won their first home game of the new NBA season. On Saturday (local time), the Texans dominated the North American professional basketball league over the Memphis Grizzlies 137-96 (64-36) after losing away to Phoenix at the start of the season. The Slovenian national player Luka Doncic shone with 32 points.



In the first quarter alone, Doncic scored 21 points. The Dallas superstar thus led his team to 39:17 after the first twelve minutes of the game. Doncic hit four three-pointers throughout the game as the Mavs converted 17 long-range shots as a team. National player Maxi Kleber scored nine points and eight rebounds.

European bronze medalist Franz Wagner, on the other hand, has to wait for his first win with the Orlando Magic even after three games this season. The Magic lost at home to the Boston Celtics 120-126 (68-68). Boston’s top scorer Jayson Tatum (40 points) crowned the decisive 10:2 run in the final phase with a three pointer. Franz Wagner came to 18 points, his brother Moritz Wagner has to wait for his season debut due to injury.







The Philadelphia 76ers also remain without a win in the still young season: The title candidate suffered a surprising 105:114 (51:54) home defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. Even 44 points from Sixers star Joel Embiid were not enough. The Greek Giannis Antetokoumpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125:105 (67:48) home win over the Houston Rockets with 44 points.

NHL: Stützle extends winning streak with Ottawa

Ice hockey striker Tim Stützle celebrated his third win in a row with the Ottawa Senators in the North American professional league NHL. In the 6: 2 win against the Arizona Coyotes, the former Mannheimer got two assists, for the 20-year-old it was assists number three and four in the new season.

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl suffered a setback with the Edmonton Oilers. The Canadians lost 2-0 to the St. Louis Blues, and it was the third loss in five games for the Cologne-based team. “There wasn’t much going on offensively,” said Draisaitl after the game and praised the opponent: “They’re a play-off team.”

Nico Sturm conceded his sixth loss in seven games with the San Jose Sharks in a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The 27-year-old, last season’s Stanley Cup winner with Colorado Avalanche, was not involved in the only goal.



There was also nothing to be gained for youngster John Peterka. With the Buffalo Sabers, the 20-year-old went down 5-1 at the Vancouver Canucks.

MLB: Astros and Phillies are one win away

The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies are each missing just one win in Major League Baseball (MLB) to enter the World Series. Houston won 5-0 at record champions New York Yankees on Saturday (local time) and leads 3-0 in the semifinals, Philadelphia is 3-1 ahead in its best-of-seven series against the San Diego Padres after a 10-6.

Already on Sunday the Astros can make the sweep, a progression without defeat, perfect. The fourth final entry in six years beckons. The Phillies, in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, were last in the World Series in 2009 and can also do everything on Sunday.



Rhys Hoskins hit two homers for Philadelphia, while JT Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber hit one each. The hosts won after a 0-4 deficit. “We never lost our confidence,” said Realmuto.

The Yankees need a minor miracle to clinch their 28th title. The team from the Big Apple, like Philadelphia, was last in the final in 2009, when it achieved its last MLB triumph so far.

