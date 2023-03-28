Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl has achieved another record. In the 5:4 victory of the Edmonton Oilers at the Arizona Coyotes, the man from Cologne scored his 300th goal in the North American professional league NHL in the 630th game. Only three active players reached that mark in fewer games: Alexander Ovechkin (473), Steven Stamkos (550) and Sidney Crosby (622). Draisaitl also scored another goal against the Coyotes.