US sports compact Doncic is allowed to play, Mavericks end the descent
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Doncic is allowed to play, Mavericks end the descent
After four losses in a row and their fall from the play-off ranks, the Dallas Mavericks have reported back to the professional basketball league NBA. Without national team player Maxi Kleber, who was absent due to renewed thigh problems, the Texans won at the Indiana Pacers on Monday (local time) with 127:104.
Star player Luka Doncic was able to play in a duel with Mavericks master coach Rick Carlisle, the Slovenian’s 16th technical foul of the current season was subsequently overturned by the NBA – so the automatic suspension did not take effect. Doncic recorded 25 points as his team’s best thrower, plus seven rebounds and six assists.
With 37 wins and 29 losses, Dallas remains 11th in the Western Conference, outside of the playoff ranks. At least tenth place is required, this would be enough to enter the play-in tournament. Only six main round games remain.
Isaiah Hartenstein (8 points) won with the New York Knicks 137:115 against the Houston Rockets. The Big Apple team (43:33) is fifth in the East. In the top game, the Denver Nuggets around Nikola Jokic (25 points) beat the Philadelphia 76ers, who played without Joel Embiid and James Harden, 116:111.
Ice hockey star Draisaitl scores 300th goal
Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl has achieved another record. In the 5:4 victory of the Edmonton Oilers at the Arizona Coyotes, the man from Cologne scored his 300th goal in the North American professional league NHL in the 630th game. Only three active players reached that mark in fewer games: Alexander Ovechkin (473), Steven Stamkos (550) and Sidney Crosby (622). Draisaitl also scored another goal against the Coyotes.
The 27-year-old now has a total of 114 points in the current season and secured second place in the league leaderboard behind his strike partner Connor McDavid (140), who provided an assist. The win keeps Edmonton third in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and a direct playoff spot.
Attacker Tim Stützle also celebrated a win with the Ottawa Senators. The 21-year-old scored his 36th goal of the season in Canada’s 5-2 home win against the Florida Panthers. Thus, Ottawa kept its small chance of participating in the play-offs.
The Senators are tied in the Eastern Conference with the Buffalo Sabers led by John-Jason Peterka. The native of Munich was also on the top scorers list, but was unable to prevent the 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss to the Montreal Canadiens. 21-year-old Peterka scored his tenth goal of the season.
Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer suffered a clear defeat with his Seattle Kraken. At the Minnesota Wild, the Kraken lost 1-5. Grubauer came on for 40 minutes.
Trade demand in the NFL: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants to change
#sports #compact #Doncic #allowed #play #Mavericks #descent
Leave a Reply