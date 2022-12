Thanks to 21 rebounds and ten assists, Doncic had a so-called triple double with two-digit values ​​in three statistical categories for the seventh time this season. The 23-year-old is the first player in NBA history to have 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. “I’m damn tired. I need a beer to relax,” Doncic joked in a TV interview after the game.