Football: Dolphins score 70 points against Broncos
The Miami Dolphins scored an unusually high number of points in the NFL on a cream day and humiliated the overwhelmed Denver Broncos around star quarterback Russell Wilson. At 70:20 on Sunday (local time), the Dolphins scored more points than any NFL team had managed in 57 years. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recorded four touchdown passes, Raheem Mostert had a very strong game for the Dolphins with four touchdowns scored. The Broncos around Wilson have now lost the first three games of the season and are facing difficult months in the National Football League.
Meanwhile, Jordan Love enabled the Green Bay Packers to achieve a victory that was hardly thought possible with a comeback in the final quarter. At 18:17 against the New Orleans Saints, the hosts were still 0:17 behind in the final quarter. After a shoulder injury to Saints quarterback Derek Carr, the guests lost control and the Packers collected 18 points within eleven minutes.
In the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory, coach Andy Reid voluntarily waived his quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 41:10 win against the Chicago Bears, who also have Equanimeous St. Brown in their squad, was never in danger. The Bears only scored their ten points in the final quarter.
The Detroit Lions’ 20:6 win against the Atlanta Falcons was less clear but also confident. In the Falcons’ first loss of the season, the visitors failed to score a touchdown. For the Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown was once again the most important receiving station for quarterback Jared Goff with nine caught passes for 102 yards.
Basketball: Sabally loses opener in WNBA semifinal series with Dallas Wings
National basketball player Satou Sabally lost the start of the semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces with the Dallas Wings. The Wings lost 83:97 to the favorites on Sunday evening (local time) in the WNBA playoffs. Sabally was her team’s best scorer with 16 points. “We have to start better in the third quarter, we have to focus on that,” Sabally analyzed. Two free throws from her immediately reduced the halftime deficit to two points, but the Aces still won the quarter 26:12. Game two in the best-of-five series is again in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
