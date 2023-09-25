National basketball player Satou Sabally lost the start of the semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces with the Dallas Wings. The Wings lost 83:97 to the favorites on Sunday evening (local time) in the WNBA playoffs. Sabally was her team’s best scorer with 16 points. “We have to start better in the third quarter, we have to focus on that,” Sabally analyzed. Two free throws from her immediately reduced the halftime deficit to two points, but the Aces still won the quarter 26:12. Game two in the best-of-five series is again in Las Vegas on Tuesday.