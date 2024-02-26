The Orlando Magic around the German world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner lost again in the NBA after three wins. The team lost 92:109 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Franz Wagner was the best scorer with 19 points for Orlando, which had to do without the ill Paolo Banchero for the first time this season. Wagner also had eight rebounds and five assists. His older brother Moritz Wagner recorded two points and five rebounds. It was the hosts' first win after three previous defeats.