NBA: Defeats for the Wagner brothers, Kleber and Theis
The Orlando Magic around the German world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner lost again in the NBA after three wins. The team lost 92:109 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Franz Wagner was the best scorer with 19 points for Orlando, which had to do without the ill Paolo Banchero for the first time this season. Wagner also had eight rebounds and five assists. His older brother Moritz Wagner recorded two points and five rebounds. It was the hosts' first win after three previous defeats.
Maxi Kleber also left the field as a loser in the best basketball league in the world. The Dallas Mavericks lost 111:133 to the Indiana Pacers. Luka Doncic's 33 points and Kyrie Irving's 29 points were not enough for Dallas. Kleber scored three points in 25 minutes off the bench. The last missing Daniel Theis lost with the Los Angeles Clippers 107:123 against the Sacramento Kings. The world champion scored eight points.
The Serbian star Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, excelled with his third triple-double in a row. He recorded 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 119:103 win against the Golden State Warriors. This is the 18th time this season that he has achieved three double-digit values in the most important statistical categories.
NHL: Kane scores for Red Wings on return to Chicago
Patrick Kane is a legend for Chicago Blackhawks fans. When he returns after saying goodbye a year ago, he is celebrated – even though he scored the winning goal in his rival's jersey.
Chicago (dpa) – NHL star Patrick Kane shot the Detroit Red Wings around national ice hockey player Moritz Seider to victory on his return to Chicago. Kane scored in overtime in the 3-2 win against the Blackhawks on Sunday. It was his first game in Chicago since leaving the Blackhawks a year ago. Despite the goal in the jersey of the great rival from Detroit, the spectators celebrated Kane loudly in Chicago. Kane played for the team for 16 years and w
#sports #compact #Defeats #Wagner #brothers #Kleber #Theis
Leave a Reply