Dallas Mavericks face playoff concerns



Luka Doncic (right).

Photo: AFP/Tim Heitman





Basketball: Dallas Mavericks with personnel worries before the playoffs







Basketball: Dallas Mavericks with personnel worries before the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks fear for Luka Doncic ahead of the NBA playoffs. The most important basketball player of the Texans had to leave the 130:120 against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday (local time) in the last game of the main round because of a calf injury. Whether he can help the Mavericks in the first game of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz next Saturday is open. National player Maxi Kleber was missing for the fourth time in a row with problems with his ankle, but according to coach Jason Kidd he should be ready for action at the weekend. Dallas finished the season fourth in the Western Conference, with Utah fifth.



The Golden State Warriors in third place meet the Denver Nuggets in the first round. The Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Spurs are fighting for the last two tickets in the west. The winner of the duel between the Clippers and the Timberwolves meets the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. The loser gets one last chance against the Spurs vs. Pelicans winner. This encounter determines the Phoenix Suns opponent.







basketball: Boston Celtics take second place in Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics around national basketball player Daniel Theis climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference. The team is threatened with a first round duel in the playoffs with the Brooklyn Nets around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Celtcis went 139-110 against the Memphis Grizzlies, overtaking the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost 115-133 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Miami Heat could not be relegated from first place on the last day of the game and lost without their top players at the Orlando Magic 111:125. Moritz Wagner had 14 points, eleven rebounds and five assists for Orlando in his last game of the season.

Fourth in the Eastern Conference went to the Philadelphia 76ers, fifth are the Toronto Raptors and sixth are the Chicago Bulls. The Brooklyn Nets secured seventh place with a 134:126 against the Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers are eighth, the Atlanta Hawks are ninth, and the Charlotte Hornets are tenth.



The top six of the Eastern Conference have secured their playoff ticket. The teams in places seven to ten play two more tickets in a so-called play-in. The Nets meet the Cavaliers. The winner of this duel is opponent of the Celtics. The loser plays the winner of the Hornets vs. Hawks game for the final ticket. Whoever advances meets Miami.

Defending champion Milwaukee Bucks plays the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs. The 76ers face the Toronto Raptors.



Basketball: Master coach Vogel is about to end with the Lakers

After a disappointing season, master coach Frank Vogel apparently has no future with the Los Angeles Lakers around superstar LeBron James. According to information from ESPN, the final game of the season was also the last for the 48-year-old coach who led the Californians to the 2020 title. The decision should be official on Monday.

The Lakers won 146-141 aet at the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but missed out on the playoffs earlier. Vogel’s contract would have continued for another year.







Football: Jakob Johnson talks about his new football adventure in Las Vegas

The German football professional Jakob Johnson is cautious after moving to the NFL title contenders Las Vegas Raiders. “My goal is the same as every year: to make the squad, to find a way to help the team and to get better,” said the fullback on Sunday at a training camp in his home town of Stuttgart.

For the new season, Johnson dares to jump from the New England Patriots to the players’ paradise, where the Raiders want to put together a Super Bowl team. “I’ve only been there to sign my contract. But the Raiders fanbase is definitely very passionate,” said the 27-year-old.

The time in the National Football League is finite and can be over quickly, Johnson knows that too. “I definitely want to continue to be involved with football and try to expand the sport in Germany. Even if my playing career ends at some point,” he said.

