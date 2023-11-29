The NBA club Dallas Mavericks is facing a change of ownership. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants to sell a large portion of his shares for $3.5 billion, the AP news agency reported on Tuesday (local time), citing a person familiar with the matter. The new owner of the club will be the doctor Miriam Adelson, widow of the casino owner Sheldon Adelson. Cuban will retain administrative control of the basketball department. The vetting process for new owners in the NBA typically takes at least several weeks. Approval must then be granted by the league’s control council.