NBA: Dallas Mavericks before ownership change
The NBA club Dallas Mavericks is facing a change of ownership. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants to sell a large portion of his shares for $3.5 billion, the AP news agency reported on Tuesday (local time), citing a person familiar with the matter. The new owner of the club will be the doctor Miriam Adelson, widow of the casino owner Sheldon Adelson. Cuban will retain administrative control of the basketball department. The vetting process for new owners in the NBA typically takes at least several weeks. Approval must then be granted by the league’s control council.
The 65-year-old Cuban bought the Mavs in 2000. Dallas was one of the worst teams in professional sports in the 1990s, but developed into one of the best under Cuban. The Mavericks, who won their only championship in 2011 with Dirk Nowitzki at the helm, are worth $4.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
NBA: Wagner brothers miss quarterfinals
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner were eliminated from the NBA’s in-season tournament on the couch with the Orlando Magic. Due to the Boston Celtics’ 124:97 win against the Chicago Bulls, the team around the German duo narrowly missed the knockout phase of the newly introduced tournament as second in the table. The Celtics secured progression as group winners.
The Wagner brothers, who were no longer able to intervene in the fight for the quarter-finals with Orlando on Wednesday night, had to hope that the competition would slip up. However, the New York Knicks with Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed the wild card as the best second group in the East by beating the Charlotte Hornets 115:91. Hartenstein contributed four points, six rebounds and two assists.
World champion Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors, who already had no chance of advancing, lost to the Brooklyn Nets 103:115, Schröder scored 14 points. Without Maximilian Kleber, the already eliminated Dallas Mavericks celebrated a 121:115 win against the Houston Rockets.
The Milwaukee Bucks with superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points) and Damian Lillard (32 points) won 131:124 against the Miami Heat and made it to the next round. The quarterfinals start next week. For the first time, the 30 NBA teams will play to determine the winner of the new in-season tournament, who will receive the “NBA Cup”.
NHL: Draisaitl with third win in a row
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers celebrated their third win in a row in the North American professional league NHL. The Canadians won against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night 5-4 after a penalty shootout, with Draisaitl failing to score or assist. However, with eight wins and twelve defeats, the Oilers remain in second-to-last place in the Pacific Division.
In the German duel, Lukas Reichel had the upper hand over Philipp Grubauer. With his Chicago Blackhawks, the 21-year-old defeated the German goalkeeper and the Seattle Kraken 4:3, with Reichel managing an assist and Grubauer parrying 19 of the 23 shots on goal. For Seattle it was the second defeat in a row.
