Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions had nothing to celebrate on Thanksgiving. The Lions surprisingly lost to their division rivals Green Bay Packers 22:29. While Green Bay’s quarterback Jordan Love showed a strong performance with, among other things, three touchdown passes, Detroit’s playmaker Jared Goff lost the ball numerous times. The German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 95 yards. Like the Cowboys, the Lions now have eight wins and three losses, although the team from Detroit has been waiting for a Thanksgiving Day win since 2016.