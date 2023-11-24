Football: Dallas, Green Bay and San Francisco win on Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys football players also demonstrated their strong form in the NFL on Thanksgiving. The team around quarterback Dak Prescott won against the Washington Commanders on Thursday (local time) with 45:10. It was the 13th home win in a row for the Cowboys, who are on course for the playoffs with eight wins after eleven games this season.
Prescott threw four touchdown passes, and cornerback DaRon Bland set a record in the final quarter with his fifth interception of the season that turned into a touchdown. No NFL professional has ever achieved this feat in one season.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions had nothing to celebrate on Thanksgiving. The Lions surprisingly lost to their division rivals Green Bay Packers 22:29. While Green Bay’s quarterback Jordan Love showed a strong performance with, among other things, three touchdown passes, Detroit’s playmaker Jared Goff lost the ball numerous times. The German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 95 yards. Like the Cowboys, the Lions now have eight wins and three losses, although the team from Detroit has been waiting for a Thanksgiving Day win since 2016.
While the Lions (since 1934) and Cowboys (since 1978) traditionally have home games on Thanksgiving, there has been a third game with different teams every year since 2006. This year the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 31:13. It was also the eighth win of the season for the 49ers.
