Hockey: Dallas forces sixth game against Vegas
The Dallas Stars can still hope for a place in the final series of the Stanley Cup in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. In their fifth game for the Western Conference crown, the Texans defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday.
Dallas thus reduced the best-of-seven series to 2: 3, while Vegas left the first match point in front of their home crowd. The sixth game will take place on Monday evening (local time) in Dallas.
Ty Dellandrea became the key man for the Stars with a brace in the last third. For the 22-year-old, it was the first game of his NHL career with more than one goal.
The winner in the west will face the Florida Panthers in the fight for the Stanley Cup. The Florida team clearly won the Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Basketball: Boston manages dramatic equalizer against Miami
Record champions Boston Celtics have kept their chances of entering the final round of the North American basketball professional league NBA alive with a dramatic victory.
In the sixth game of the Eastern Conference finals series, the Celtics won 104-103 at the Miami Heat in the last second on Saturday and managed to equalize with the third win in a row to make it 3-3. The decision will be made in the seventh and final game on Monday evening (local time) in Boston.
Miami looked like a sure winner just before the end and was about to advance to the finals before Boston’s Derrick White made the decisive basket with a buzzer beater. The 17-time champion now has a historic achievement in store. Should Boston also win game seven, the East Coast team would be the first in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.
Jayson Tatum was the Celtics’ top pitcher with 31 points and contributed 12 rebounds. On the Miami side, Jimmy Butler once again stood out with 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
The opponent for Boston or Miami in the final series has been fixed for almost a week. In the duel for the Western Conference crown, the Denver Nuggets managed a so-called “sweep”, i.e. a smooth 4-0, against the Los Angeles Lakers around German international Dennis Schröder.
Basketball: Milwaukee Bucks commit Nowitzki colleagues as head coach
The Milwaukee Bucks from the professional basketball league NBA have a new head coach. As US media reported unanimously on Saturday, the former assistant coach of the Toronto Raptors, Adrian Griffin, will take over the helm of the team around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks parted ways with Mike Budenholzer in the first round at the beginning of May after the early playoff defeat against Miami (1:4).
For the 48-year-old Griffin, runner-up with the Dallas Mavericks in 2006 alongside Dirk Nowitzki, it is the first time as head coach after 15 years as an assistant – at the same franchise where his career on the sidelines began in 2008. The winger had previously played for five different teams in the NBA for a total of nine years.
In Milwaukee, Griffin, whose son AJ Griffin just finished his first season with the Atlanta Hawks, has a difficult legacy. Budenholzer (53) led the Bucks to their first title in 50 years in 2021. Also this season, the team around superstar Antetokounmpo with the most wins after the main round went into the play-offs as favorites – but failed there with a crash at Miami.
