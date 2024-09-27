Athletics manager Mark Kotsay paid tribute to the team’s staff and fans in an on-field speech after the win. “To the employees who dedicate their lives to the Oakland A’s, especially those who do not come with us, I am forever grateful. I will never forget you,” Kotsay said: “And to all of you, on behalf of my staff, myself, this team, all the former players and coaches, everyone who has worn the green and gold – there are no better fans than you.”