The Dallas Cowboys won a defensive game against the New York Giants in the NFL. The team around quarterback Dak Prescott won away from home in the North American Football League against New York with 20:15 (14:9) and held the hosts without a touchdown. The Cowboys achieved their seventh win in a row against the Giants.
Prescott also won the quarterback duel against New York’s Daniel Jones. Dallas’ playmaker threw two touchdown passes: in the first quarter over 15 yards to Rico Dowdle and in the second quarter over 55 yards to CeeDee Lamb. The guests took the lead with 14:6. Brandon Aubrey hit two field goals in the second half.
The Giants only scored through field goals, kicker Greg Jospeh shot through the goal post five times, setting his career high. The Giants had already gone without a touchdown in the 6:28 home defeat at the season opener against Minnesota.
New York’s quarterback Daniel Jones covered 281 yards with his passing game, but his last pass of almost 70 yards was intercepted in the final seconds by Cowboys defender Amani Oruwariye to make the decision.
Thanks to this success, the Cowboys have a record of two wins and two defeats, while the Giants have only won one of their four games this season.
Athletics say goodbye to Oakland with victory
The Oakland Athletics said goodbye to their long-time home in Major League Baseball (MLB) with a win. In the last game at the sold-out Oakland Coliseum, the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 in front of almost 47,000 fans. After the departure of the Raiders in the NFL and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, Oakland is now losing its third and final major sports franchise in five years.
While some fans expressed dissatisfaction with the team owners, others held banners expressing gratitude or sadness. “Thank you for the memories,” one sign read, while another proclaimed, “The soul of Oakland will survive.” Another banner simply read, “There will be crying in baseball today.”
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay paid tribute to the team’s staff and fans in an on-field speech after the win. “To the employees who dedicate their lives to the Oakland A’s, especially those who do not come with us, I am forever grateful. I will never forget you,” Kotsay said: “And to all of you, on behalf of my staff, myself, this team, all the former players and coaches, everyone who has worn the green and gold – there are no better fans than you.”
The Athletics moved from Kansas City to Oakland in 1968, and in the following 56 years the team won the World Series four times. Now the franchise is following the Raiders’ path and moving to Las Vegas, where they are expected to host their first home games in 2028. Until then, the team will play for three years in Sacramento, almost 85 miles from the Coliseum in Oakland. The MLB owners approved the move last November.
#sports #compact #Dallas #beats #York #Prescott #throws #touchdown #passes
Leave a Reply